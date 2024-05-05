Donald Trump's Complete Hair Transformation

Ever since he first shot to fame as a business mogul in the 1980s, Donald Trump has embraced the boujee lifestyle. From his big hair to his eternal tan, Trump is the epitome of brash new-money swag. But for all his bourgeois posturing, Trump is, truth be told, hardly famed for being fashionable. Indeed, the Trump family's worst looks include some particularly hair-raising moments from The Donald.

Despite the apparent lack of effort that he puts into his outward persona, Trump is allegedly vain and appearance-obsessed, refusing to wear a mask out of fear it would smudge his makeup and insisting on having his hair styled in an oddly specific way. While it's eye-opening to see what Trump looks like with and without makeup, it's equally daunting seeing his myriad hair transformations throughout the years. "It's ... very soft," Melania Trump said of her husband's mane in a 2005 interview with Tatler. "He's a very handsome guy and sexy. Of course, he would like his hair to be better, but we've all got something we'd like to be better, no?" But for Donald, the pursuit of perfect hair has been his Achilles heel.

Though the image of the reality star-turned-POTUS with orange skin and equally sun-splashed coiffure remains his most famous, he has actually embraced numerous hairstyles. Seeing as his hair has become as famous — not to mention as divisive — as the man himself, let's take a deep dive into Donald Trump's complete hair transformation.