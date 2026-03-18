Before And After Pics Show Off Maggie Gyllenhaal's Face Transformation

Actor and director Maggie Gyllenhaal has been an industry staple ever since she first graced the silver screen in 1992 with "Waterland," which was directed by her father, Stephen Gyllenhaal. Although her brother, actor Jake Gyllenhaal, has had his fair share of controversial moments, the two have always maintained a close relationship – the pair even played on-screen siblings in the 2001 cult classic, "Donnie Darko." Jake also stars in Maggie's 2026 directorial project "The Bride", which has been revered by reviewers for its boldness. The director has been hitting the red carpet and touring the press to promote her first project behind the camera since 2021's "The Lost Daughter," and audiences can't stop talking about her face transformation over the last 30 years

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Gyllenhaal was in her mid-twenties when the 2002 romantic drama "Secretary" debuted at the Sundance Film Festival, where the actor looked cozy in a black turtleneck and brown knitted beanie. Rocking a slight tan and flushed full cheeks, the actor's features haven't changed much when compared to photos of her at the New York premiere of "The Bride" from March 3, 2026. Closer to 50 than 25, Gyllenhaal's smile lines and wrinkles are certainly more pronounced, but they embody the director's philosophy on aging.

When discussing the beauty expectations placed on women in Hollywood with Tracy Anderson on "The Longevity Game" podcast, Gyllenhaal was candid, saying, "The older I get, the gentler I am on myself." The director was relieved to move away from hyperfixating on her weight and appearance, but that doesn't mean the internet has.