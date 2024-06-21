Jake Gyllenhaal's Most Controversial Moments

Whether he's playing the title character in "Donnie Darko" or the villain Mysterio in "Spider-Man: Far From Home," fans love Jake Gyllenhaal. His star power is massive, as illustrated by an April 2024 Instagram post promoting Amazon's remake of the Patrick Swayze classic "Road House," which was captioned, "'Road House' has become Amazon MGM Studios' most-watched produced film debut ever on a worldwide basis" and garnered lots of complimentary comments for Gyllenhaal. His work is so wide-ranging that he even narrated an audio version of the classic novel "The Great Gatsby" in 2013.

While the Academy Award-nominated actor is best known for his movies, his personal life has also captivated the public. The "Brokeback Mountain" star has been romantically linked with several women including Taylor Swift, Kirsten Dunst, and Natalie Portman, but in June 2024, he explained to People that he's got a great relationship with French model Jeanne Cadieu. "I'm in a relationship that is full of love and support. I feel so at ease," he said.

All in all, Gyllenhaal seems to enjoy his life in the limelight — and sometimes it gets a bit crazy. Remarking to the Hollywood Reporter in June 2024 that great actors are committed to their roles, he stated, "To deliver a line that goes into a trailer, with the right gusto and belief, and even with the absurdity of it, it's a mastery." How appropriate — absurdity is a word that can also be applied to the actor himself, whose strange behavior has created some controversial moments over the years.

