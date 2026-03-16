Gwyneth Paltrow Has The Best Blink And You'll Miss It Tune-Up At The 2026 Oscars

Gwyneth Paltrow's life has been marked by both luxury and tragedy, career highs and personal lows. Yet she's held her head high through it all and managed to maintain an active career — not to mention, she's aging like fine wine. She proved as much with her appearance at the 2026 Academy Awards. The "Marty Supreme" performer was there to present an award, cheer on co-star Timothée Chalamet and other nominees, and remind the world that it was a mere 27 years since she took home her own Oscar for "Shakespeare in Love." Paltrow hadn't attended the ceremony for 11 years, so her appearance was a welcome surprise for fans. Her physical appearance was a surprise as well. Side-by-side comparisons of Paltrow on Oscar night and at the Actor Awards just days earlier show evidence that she went for a bit of a glow-up in between the events.

Arturo Holmes & Emma Mcintyre/Getty & undefined

Her look didn't go unnoticed among fans, who raved about her on X (formerly Twitter). "She looks great! Must be that California weather!" approved one. Another echoed, "Lovely and no lip fillers. She looks natural. Very pretty." A few disagreed, opining that Paltrow must have had some injectables done, or even a full facelift.