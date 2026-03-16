Unfiltered Goldie Hawn Pics Have Everyone Begging Her To Fire Her 2026 Oscars Stylist
Goldie Hawn typically looks like she's aging gracefully, but her appearance at the 2026 Oscars is not what we expected from her. Hawn accompanied her ." We love to see the mother-daughter bond between Hawn and Hudson, but what we're not loving is Hawn's outfit for the prestigious event. It's a glittery black gown with sheer mesh at the neckline that she paired with long black gloves, and it's just not quite working. This is the second year in a row that Hawn's Oscars look has been a miss, and netizens took to social media to provide their critique of Hawn's outfit as well as her stylist.
Some people pointed out how the mesh on Hawn's dress highlighted what appeared to be age spots or sun damage (or both) on her chest. "Goldie needs a new stylist..why the low cut neckline & discoloration of chest on full view..sorry," one person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), and they weren't alone. Another critic posted, "Oh no. Sun damage accentuated by [the] dark mesh. Stylist is in trouble...."
Hawn's whole outfit felt a bit like she was trying too hard to look attractive and sexy when she didn't need to. One netizen said: "There comes a time in a woman's life when she looks in the mirror and says enough now I should cover up a bit more. Clearly Goldie Hawn didn't do that before leaving for the Oscars this evening." Others weren't impressed with different aspects of her look, with one person writing, "[T]he hairstyle is a bit dated. Needs less heavy bangs.
Goldie Hawn has less respect for the Oscars these days
After the incredible career she's had, Goldie Hawn can do whatever she wants. As one person wrote, "Let Goldie enjoy her twilight years in the sun not giving a s*** about her looks. She looks great. I mean sure her bangs need more volume to look less helmet-like, and a halter is too sexy for her age, but what are you gonna do," they wrote on X.
Perhaps Hawn just doesn't care anymore. Back in 2023, she claimed the Oscars were no longer elegant. "I'm not old-fashioned, but sometimes jokes are off-color," Hawn told Variety. "And I'm missing reverence. Things have become politicized. I want to see people in awe. I want to see people believing again." Unfortunately, Hawn didn't do anything to bring reverence back to the Oscars this time, though she certainly has it in her — Hawn's had all kinds of head-turning red carpet looks in the past.