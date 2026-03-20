The Tragedy Of Christina Applegate Keeps Getting Sadder

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This article includes discussion of eating disorders, sexual assault, and domestic violence.

Christina Applegate is the very embodiment of perseverance and grit. Life has repeatedly thrown curveballs her way, and somehow, she's still standing. In the actor's memoir, "You with the Sad Eyes," Applegate revealed the unvarnished truth about herself and her life, getting impressively candid about how her troubles started very early in life. Applegate's mother was not only a heroin addict, but she also brought an abusive boyfriend into their home, who didn't pull any punches when it came to the young Applegate. Her father wasn't around, having left the "Anchorman" star and her mother behind before Applegate could even celebrate her first birthday. By the time she was five years old, the actor had already endured more than any child should. She was molested by her female nanny, and in her book recalled how, even at five, she knew what was happening was wrong.

"I felt sick and scared and sad," Applegate wrote. "I never fully felt comfortable being touched, and that's true still." The "Dead to Me" star didn't hold back in her memoir, but during an interview with "Good Morning America," she clarified that writing the book wasn't necessarily cathartic either. "It's really pukey for me," Applegate admitted, before sharing that, during the most difficult times of her life, she felt utterly alone. "I still feel alone sometimes in the sense that, you know, there's this whole thing that we all want to feel understood," the actor said, explaining that this has rarely been her experience. Applegate's childhood was, unfortunately, only the beginning of her hardships.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).