The Most Heartbreaking Confession Christina Applegate Has Shared About Her Health Issues

Living with multiple sclerosis has affected every single aspect of Christina Applegate's life, including her career. Though the "Married... with Children" star hasn't officially retired, Applegate is unlikely to act onscreen again and has stopped taking on-camera roles since "Dead To Me" wrapped in 2022. But the disease hasn't just prevented the beloved star from doing what she loves most; it has also forever changed Applegate's relationship with her daughter Sadie Grace, whom she welcomed in 2011 with her husband Martyn LeNoble.

Speaking to People in March 2024, the "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" star confessed to being completely devastated that she could no longer be the mother Sadie had always known and do many of the things she used to do for her, such as "dancing with her every day," cooking her meals, and going on outings together. "She'll come in the room, and if she sees that I'm laying on my side, she knows that she can't ask me to do anything. And that breaks me, breaks me. Because I love doing stuff for my kid," Applegate disclosed.

Though she will always try her best for her daughter, it hurts knowing that this is her reality now and will remain so for the rest of her life with little reprieve as the years drag on. "This is forever. It's heartbreaking when you have to say to your kid, 'I can't.' It's like the worst feeling in the world as a mother. You're their protector in life. When you have to say, 'I can't,' it rips your soul apart. I freak out about it every day," Applegate sadly admitted.

