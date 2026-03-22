Before & After Pics Of Lauren Graham Prove The Gilmore Girls Star Is Aging Like Fine Wine

"Gilmore Girls" premiered in 2000 and went on to define the early aughts. Lauren Graham became a TV icon thanks to how she brought Lorelai Gilmore, the mom of the mother-daughter duo at the series' center, to life. Graham has taken on many roles since Lorelai Gilmore first graced television, and she even returned to the character in 2016 for the series' reboot "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life." And, despite how long it's been since we were first introduced to the star, she's looking better than ever.

Brianna Bryson & Walter Mcbride/Getty

The "Gilmore Girls" reboot hit our screens nearly a decade after the series finale aired. A decade after that, Graham took on the role of Grace Landry in the movie "Reminders of Him." A side-by-side of Graham in 2000 and her at the March 2026 "Reminders of Him" premiere shows just how gracefully she's aged and how incredible she looks all these years later. Everyone's appearance changes between their early thirties and late fifties, and Graham is no exception to this rule. Still, it's hard to believe that Graham is approaching her 60s in the second photo, since the changes to her looks seem slight. She definitely hasn't joined the ever-growing club of celebs whose drastic face transformations left them unrecognizable.