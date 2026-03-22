Before & After Pics Of Lauren Graham Prove The Gilmore Girls Star Is Aging Like Fine Wine
"Gilmore Girls" premiered in 2000 and went on to define the early aughts. Lauren Graham became a TV icon thanks to how she brought Lorelai Gilmore, the mom of the mother-daughter duo at the series' center, to life. Graham has taken on many roles since Lorelai Gilmore first graced television, and she even returned to the character in 2016 for the series' reboot "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life." And, despite how long it's been since we were first introduced to the star, she's looking better than ever.
The "Gilmore Girls" reboot hit our screens nearly a decade after the series finale aired. A decade after that, Graham took on the role of Grace Landry in the movie "Reminders of Him." A side-by-side of Graham in 2000 and her at the March 2026 "Reminders of Him" premiere shows just how gracefully she's aged and how incredible she looks all these years later. Everyone's appearance changes between their early thirties and late fifties, and Graham is no exception to this rule. Still, it's hard to believe that Graham is approaching her 60s in the second photo, since the changes to her looks seem slight. She definitely hasn't joined the ever-growing club of celebs whose drastic face transformations left them unrecognizable.
Good skincare keeps Lauren Graham looking radiant
Fans were clearly taking notice of Lauren Graham's timeless beauty as she embarked on the "Reminders of Him" press tour. On March 3, 2026, she shared photos of herself on press day for the film on Instagram. The comment section quickly filled up with folks in awe of the star's looks. "You haven't changed ... so pretty and witty," one commenter wrote. "Always beautiful!" someone added. "Oh my gosh! You're so so so pretty," wrote another.
So, what is Graham's secret to aging like fine wine? She actually shared some of her tips when she was the NewBeauty covergirl back in 2022. She said, "[Skincare's] like a version of working out for me — anything is good, whether it's a 20-minute walk or a four-mile run." According to her, "I do masks, I do scrubs. I'm always trying to 'wake up' my skin a bit." She's also a fan of what she calls "ridiculous juice cleanses." She said, "They're so miserable and so terrible; I don't know why I do them. I go to this spa that is all juice. I do find that it gives me a little bit of a reset — even if it's jarring." Of course, those are a rarity for Graham. The rest of the time, she likes cooking — mashed potatoes, specifically. Evidently, as they say, it really is all about balance.