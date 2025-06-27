Drastic Face Transformations That Left Celebs Unrecognizable
Since the early aughts, the number of cosmetic procedures performed in the U.S. has doubled. A 2024 study published in the Journal Of Clinical And Aesthetic Dermatology found that social media has contributed to this rise in plastic surgery. Additionally, the affordability of minimally invasive yet still transformative procedures, like fillers and Botox, make alterations more accessible for the average person. Of course, cost isn't something celebrities necessarily have to worry about. Nevertheless, reality TV stars like Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian as well as famous singers like Madonna and Dolly Parton are susceptible to the charms and perceived virtues of transforming their faces via cosmetic procedures. Due to the constant scrutiny of the public and their financial means, they are even more likely to invest in procedures and treatments to maintain a youthful appearance.
While some celebs deny going under the knife or needle despite having an obvious facial transformation, others openly detail the work they've had done in the spirit of full transparency. Whether they'e keeping mum or not, the following celebs had radical facial alterations.
Meg Ryan
Meg Ryan's memorable performances in classic romantic comedies like "When Harry Met Sally" and "You've Got Mail" made her a '90s icon. Her effortless, cool-girl aesthetic and natural appearance left her many fans in awe. Unfortunately, in the decades following the romcom boom of the 1990s and early 2000s, Ryan has aged differently than her popular films. In fact, Ryan became nearly unrecognizable, sparking rumors of plastic surgery.
The actor's appearance at the 96th Academy Awards brought about a new wave of criticism and speculation about her relationship with maintaining a youthful appearance. In an interview with MARCA, multiple cosmetic surgeons gave their professional opinions on Ryan's changed appearance. Dr. Javad Sajan told the Spain-based publication that she appeared to have underwent a lower eyelid lift — although he suspects it did not go as intended. Another plastic surgeon, Dr. Jonathan Kaplan, alluded to the consequences of Ryan's use of filler, saying, "When you rely too much on fillers, it results in a blown-up appearance. A more carefully executed facelift with subtle fat grafting would have achieved a more natural look."
Whether or not botched surgeries are to blame for the change in Ryan's appearance is something no one will know for sure until the star speaks frankly about it; regardless, the change in her features over time seems more extreme than one might expect from the natural aging process.
Khloe Kardashian
Most fans of the Kardashians are well aware that they are no strangers to cosmetic surgery (nor accusations of constantly going under the knife). In particular, Khloe Kardashian's face has changed drastically since "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" premiered in 2007.
In 2021, Khloe set the record straight regarding her plastic surgeries, revealing to People that she underwent a rhinoplasty. "My whole life I would say — I've always wanted my nose done, forever, but it's in the middle of your face and it's scary to think about," she explained. "But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it." As a result of the procedure, her nose now has a slimmer bridge and a slightly lifted tip. She also partakes in less-invasive options. "I've done ... injections — not really Botox," she said. "I've responded horribly to Botox."
Outside of medical interventions, Khloe's weight loss may have also contributed to her facial transformation, includng a more prominent jawline and cheekbones.
Lindsay Lohan
Despite the countless rumors of a spectacular facelift circulating on the internet following Lindsay Lohan's triumphant return to the spotlight, the "Freakier Friday" star and her publicist persistently denied any claims that she has undergone cosmetic surgery. Speculation arose after the actor's appearances at press events leading up to the release of the "Freaky Friday" sequel.
Fans were overjoyed to see her looking happy, healthy, and radiant as she reestablished her iconic acting career and embraced married life and motherhood. However, many viewers were quick to credit her fabulous facial transformation to a skillful surgeon rather than a healthier lifestyle.
In an interview with Elle, Lohan and her publicist insisted that a facelift was not the reason she looked so incredible. "You know what the problem is with you being beautiful women — the second she looks any different, they assume she had her face lifted at 37 or 38, that she ripped apart this or that. It's so mean," Lohan's publicist said. Lohan subsequently emphasized that she didn't have any time in her schedule to get a facelift; instead, she detailed the habits she has adopted to care for her skin and general health, including drinking fruit juices, green tea, and "a lot of water." That doesn't mean she isn't using Botox, though. As she told the publication, "Everyone does Botox."
Kris Jenner
In 2023, Kris Jenner's new look stirred up some ruthless comments from fans. While she took it in stride, she underwent another significant facial transformation in 2025. Kris took to Instagram in May and shared her much different look. The solo photo of the famous "momager" wearing a maroon suit, button-up shirt, and tie showed off her exceptionally smooth complexion and visibly tightened visage.
The expertly applied makeup and professional lighting certainly didn't hurt, but the change was so drastic that cosmetic surgeons weighed in. Texas-based plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Lawton told Financial Express that Kris' transformation is "anatomically impossible" to achieve, suspecting AI is the true cause of the look. "Cosmetic surgery can produce dramatic results, but the perfection, the anatomic symmetry, the flawless, smooth skin is just going to create more unrealistic expectations in patients," Lawton said.
However, unaltered photos of Kris in Paris in May 2025 still show the matriarch with a younger-looking face, which Kris' representative confirmed was done by Dr. Steven Levine, a plastic surgeon in New York City. Cosmetic surgeon Dr. Patrick Davis revealed to Fox News that this looks to be a deep plane facelift. "[The procedure] involves a wider dissection under the structural elements of the face, which then allows the surgeon to reset a greater proportion of facial tissues," Davis explained.
Madonna
Madonna shocked fans during her appearance at the 2023 Grammys, as her face was a far cry from the one she had in her iconic "Like a Virgin" music video from the 1980s, and that can't be due to the natural process of aging. The singer showed up to the event with a taut, pillowy face with an overall inflated look that rendered her almost unrecognizable to fans.
Speaking with SheFinds, plastic surgeon Dr. Barry Weintraub attributed the new look to the overuse of injectables, and fat grafts seemed to diminish or erase some of the singer's distinctive facial features, such as her dimples and mole.
By this time, Madonna was no stranger to cosmetic surgery; in fact, she admitted to having multiple procedures throughout her career, though she had not spoken openly about them until relatively recently. Since her Grammy's performance in 2023, Madonna underwent a transformation again — this time garnering much more approval from fans. At the 2025 Met Gala, Madonna appeared to have dissolved the excessive fillers, especially in her cheeks and around her mouth.
Dolly Parton
Thanks to everything from filler to facelifts, Dolly Parton looks much different these days; however, she lays it all out for fans, valuing transparency when it comes to her signature look. Parton said in an interview with SAGA, "If something is bagging, sagging or dragging, I'll tuck it, suck it or pluck it," Naturally, that means her face has changed drastically since she achieved stardom in the 1960s.
Parton maintains an incremental approach to plastic surgery, opting to address small imperfections periodically rather than undergoing big surgeries with intense results. However, she has opted for facelifts at various points throughout her extensive career. The "I Will Always Love You" singer has also been very frank about the risks of cosmetic surgery and advised listeners on "The Howard Stern Show" to proceed with caution, find the best doctors, and "be very careful not to overdo it" (via Today). She continued, saying, "Anytime you go under the knife, you could come out looking not good."
In a 2012 interview with Reuters, Parton was asked why she thought she needed cosmetic surgery in the first place. "Because I am in show business," she replied. "I am not a natural beauty. And I am on camera all the time."
Priscilla Presley
Priscilla Presley has undergone a great deal of hardship throughout her life, and those struggles extend to some botched cosmetic surgeries that have left her with regrets. In the early 2000s, Presley was the victim of medical malpractice when an individual not licensed to practice medicine in the United states injected her face with low-grade silicone. A representative for Presley released a statement in 2008 regarding the incident, saying, "Priscilla Presley was one of many documented victims of [Dr. Daniel Serrano]. ... An investigation which uncovered his misconduct ultimately led to his imprisonment. Ms. Presley dealt with this matter years ago and everything is now well" (via HuffPost).
Since this incident, Presley's face has undergone even more transformative changes. Some speculate that the businesswoman and philanthropist has had multiple facelifts and a nose job, along with many rounds of fillers and Botox. Though those procedures have not been confirmed or denied by Presley, observers can see a drastic change in her appearance over time.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's lip filler has been a subject of public discussion since she had the procedure done in 2015. The shift in her appearance became such a remarkable aspect of her brand that her lips became the focal point and launching pad for her makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics. Her wildly popular Lip Kits became a staple during the matte liquid lipstick trend in 2016. The incredible success of her products catapulted the teenage entrepreneur's career as a business owner, eventually leading to the expansion of her brand and millions of dollars in profit.
Sadly, the reason Kylie started getting lip fillers came down to an insecurity. As she explained to Andy Cohen (via People), "I had really small lips, and I didn't ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses and a guy said to me, 'Oh my God, you're such a good kisser, but you have such small lips,' or something like that. From then on, I felt unkissable." The transformative procedure led to a drastic shift in her look and has even become one of her most memorable features.
Jenner asserted that, contrary to popular belief, her lips are the only part of her face she has used medical intervention to enhance. "People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false," she told Paper in a 2019 interview, "I'm terrified! I would never. They don't understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do. ... It's fillers. I'm not denying that."
Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge arrived at the 2025 Golden Globes with a vibrant, age-defying smooth complexion that left fans feeling certain that she'd had some work done. The disappearance of natural wrinkles on the beloved "Legally Blonde" star's face left some feeling worried that Coolidge might become another Hollywood victim of overdone and unnatural-looking cosmetic surgery in an attempt to halt the aging process.
An industry insider remarked on Coolidge's appearance to RadarOnline, saying, "She doesn't have a line in her face. It's very uncanny because of her age. Obviously, she's getting some serious help from a cosmetic surgeon." The same source further explained, "Her face looks tighter and brighter, but it's not natural. ... No one blames her for wanting to look her best, but people around her would like to see her age more gracefully."
The difference in the tightness of her skin was noticeable even compared to Coolidge's appearance in "The White Lotus": Season 2, which was filmed in 2022. Despite the discourse surrounding her transformation, Coolidge did not confirm or deny her use of cosmetic surgery, therefore leaving the floor open to speculation.
Shania Twain
Few stars can claim they've elicited a reaction as intense as Shania Twain's stunning transformation on the 2024 People's Country Choice Awards red carpet. The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" singer was almost genuinely unrecognizable with her shoulder-length, blonde '60s hairstyle, custom Levi's denim gown, and snatched face. The singer sported taut, youthful skin and an utterly wrinkle-free smile, leaving fans unable to believe that she had managed to shave decades off of her appearance. Rumors immediately began to circulate regarding a potential facelift performed by the famous New York-based plastic surgeon Dr. Stephen Levine, but there is no evidence to support the claim.
Additionally, Twain previously denied any willingness to undergo cosmetic surgery. "I've come to a point where, no I'm not gonna do it," she explained on the podcast "Making Space With Hoda Kotb" (via Backstage Country). "Maybe that was probably part of what pushed me to go, 'OK, it's time to start loving yourself in your own skin.' Because sure I've got lots of friends that have had very successful surgeries, but I've also seen others that aren't so successful."
Twain has not made a statement about a change of heart regarding her view on medically altering her face, but some professionals are convinced that her look could not have been achieved without medical intervention.