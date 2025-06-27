Drastic Face Transformations That Left Celebs Unrecognizable

Meg Ryan's memorable performances in classic romantic comedies like "When Harry Met Sally" and "You've Got Mail" made her a '90s icon. Her effortless, cool-girl aesthetic and natural appearance left her many fans in awe. Unfortunately, in the decades following the romcom boom of the 1990s and early 2000s, Ryan has aged differently than her popular films. In fact, Ryan became nearly unrecognizable, sparking rumors of plastic surgery.

The actor's appearance at the 96th Academy Awards brought about a new wave of criticism and speculation about her relationship with maintaining a youthful appearance. In an interview with MARCA, multiple cosmetic surgeons gave their professional opinions on Ryan's changed appearance. Dr. Javad Sajan told the Spain-based publication that she appeared to have underwent a lower eyelid lift — although he suspects it did not go as intended. Another plastic surgeon, Dr. Jonathan Kaplan, alluded to the consequences of Ryan's use of filler, saying, "When you rely too much on fillers, it results in a blown-up appearance. A more carefully executed facelift with subtle fat grafting would have achieved a more natural look."

Whether or not botched surgeries are to blame for the change in Ryan's appearance is something no one will know for sure until the star speaks frankly about it; regardless, the change in her features over time seems more extreme than one might expect from the natural aging process.