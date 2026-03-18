Rand Paul Makes It Personal As Awkward Feud With Markwayne Mullin Overtakes Hearing

Less than two weeks after Donald Trump kicked Kristi Noem to the curb on March 5, her DHS replacement, Sen. Markwayne Mullin, is going through his confirmation hearing. Despite his clear support from Trump, however, Mullin got more than just an endorsement at his March 18 confirmation hearing. Sen. Rand Paul, who is serving as the Senate Homeland Security Chair, lit into Mullin during the hearing, making it clear that their personal feud isn't likely to end anytime soon.

RAND PAUL: You offered no apology. And you offer no apology today, and no regrets MARKWAYNE MULLIN: I'm not apologizing for pointing out your character PAUL: You want people to know you supported a felonious, violent attack on me from behind MULLIN: I did not say I supported... pic.twitter.com/K02i3PWIpZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 18, 2026

It was the clash of the Republicans on Capitol Hill as the Secretary of Homeland Security hopeful went head-to-head with the chairman. Mullin has made his feelings about Paul known in the past, and Paul didn't let it slide when the spotlight was on him. Mullin has criticized his fellow Republican senator for occasionally voting against his party, once calling him a "freaking snake," per The Hill.

In 2017, Paul was physically assaulted by his neighbor. He emerged from the attack with broken ribs and breathing problems. Mullin sympathized with the neighbor, which Paul made sure to bring up at Mullin's hearing, saying he was "shocked" by that sentiment, per X. "You told the media ... that you completely understood why I had been assaulted," he recalled. Paul added, "I just wonder if someone who applauds violence against their political opponents is the right person to lead an agency that has struggled to accept limits to the proper use of force." And, the fireworks definitely didn't end there.