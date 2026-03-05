Trump Reportedly Ready To Kick Kristi Noem To The Curb (& Not For The Reasons You Think)
The debate about Kristi Noem's job security has been see-sawing since late 2025, when people became convinced that Noem and Corey Lewandowski's treatment of Department of Homeland Security staff would be her undoing. Although the White House refuted the claims, Noem's actions have been repeatedly questioned during private meetings with Trump as well as public hearings with Congress. However, considering Noem's biggest scandal (shooting her pet) may have actually convinced Donald Trump to hire her, it's been difficult to imagine what could push the president to fire her. Surprisingly, during Noem's recent hearings, she may have accidentally found Trump's breaking point.
"The president approved ahead of time you spending $220 million running TV ads across the country in which you are featured prominently?" queried Louisiana Senator John Kennedy (via "PBS News Hour"). Noem replied in the affirmative, and she also claimed Trump was aware of the project before she became DHS Secretary. Kennedy was incredulous that Trump would agree to the pricey project. "It puts the president in a terribly awkward spot," he remarked. "It's just hard for me to believe, knowing the president as I do ... that he would have agreed to that."
Kennedy might be on to something, since behind-the-scenes reports indicate Trump is venting about Noem and brainstorming possible candidates for her job. Although timing could prove to be a delicate issue if Trump's ready to ditch Noem, he'll have support for his decision from senators like North Carolina's Thom Tillis, who's dissed Noem in interviews as well as during her recent hearing.
Noem has to watch Trump's ego
Beyond their astronomical cost, Kristi Noem's Department of Homeland Security ads are also questionable since they were produced by a company that may have been picked due to ties with former DHS staffer Tricia McLaughlin. However, as far as Donald Trump is concerned, Noem's biggest mistake might be that the ads hit him where it hurts the most: his ego.
One of the spots is yet another opportunity for Noem's MAGA cowgirl cosplay, and it starts off more like a campaign ad for Noem and her home state of South Dakota rather than a message about DHS policy. Although a few shots of Trump are peppered in the montage, he's clearly playing second fiddle. Noem's voice is heard over the entire message, and she only name-drops Trump at the very end of the minute-long video.
In contrast, some of Noem's earlier DHS spots were more Trump-centric, and she opted for conventional work attire rather than playing dress-up. "President Trump is making America safe again," Noem asserted during a February 2025 DHS message, giving the credit to her boss rather than herself. Noem may have tried to walk some of this back in person, like in December 2025, when she sucked up to Trump by claiming he kept hurricanes away. In the end, however, Noem's missteps may be her undoing. "Nobody is friends with Donald. You're a transaction in this guy's field of vision," Anthony Scaramucci, Trump's former communications director, informed The Guardian recently .