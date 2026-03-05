Trump Reportedly Ready To Kick Kristi Noem To The Curb (& Not For The Reasons You Think)

The debate about Kristi Noem's job security has been see-sawing since late 2025, when people became convinced that Noem and Corey Lewandowski's treatment of Department of Homeland Security staff would be her undoing. Although the White House refuted the claims, Noem's actions have been repeatedly questioned during private meetings with Trump as well as public hearings with Congress. However, considering Noem's biggest scandal (shooting her pet) may have actually convinced Donald Trump to hire her, it's been difficult to imagine what could push the president to fire her. Surprisingly, during Noem's recent hearings, she may have accidentally found Trump's breaking point.

"The president approved ahead of time you spending $220 million running TV ads across the country in which you are featured prominently?" queried Louisiana Senator John Kennedy (via "PBS News Hour"). Noem replied in the affirmative, and she also claimed Trump was aware of the project before she became DHS Secretary. Kennedy was incredulous that Trump would agree to the pricey project. "It puts the president in a terribly awkward spot," he remarked. "It's just hard for me to believe, knowing the president as I do ... that he would have agreed to that."

Kennedy might be on to something, since behind-the-scenes reports indicate Trump is venting about Noem and brainstorming possible candidates for her job. Although timing could prove to be a delicate issue if Trump's ready to ditch Noem, he'll have support for his decision from senators like North Carolina's Thom Tillis, who's dissed Noem in interviews as well as during her recent hearing.