Is Taylor Frankie Paul A Trump Supporter? Inside The Scandal

Since her comment on Instagram around 2020, Taylor Frankie Paul seemingly hasn't made public mention of her approval of Donald Trump or MAGA. She did, however, get flak online again in January 2026 when she shared an Instagram story after 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti was fatally shot by ICE officers. "Feeling heavy from the video I saw today. My heart goes out to Alex Pretti's family," she wrote, adding, "It's been weighing on me just like the day I watched Charlie Kirk's video. Both were devastating to watch. Both are not ok. I know people with a platform get fearful to speak, and I don't blame them," per The Express. She also noted that "... it's HUMAN of us to feel heartache with everything we see regardless of stance." To many folks online, that statement came across as odd. Netizens questioned why she referenced Kirk's death at all, and what she intended when including the final sentiment, "regardless of stance."

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" launched Paul to a level of fame that was far past what she achieved as a TikTok influencer. And it seems as though she has chosen to keep her views under wraps as much as possible in hopes of appealing to as many people as possible. Even so, it's clear that she has said enough to give folks an idea of what she stands for. And plenty of people online don't like it.