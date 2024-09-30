Tragic Details About The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Stars

The following article mentions domestic violence.

When "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" premiered on Hulu in September 2024, it all but dominated the reality TV zeitgeist. The reality series about eight members of "MomTok," the Utah-based group of young women who became popular on TikTok because of their dancing videos, offers a fascinating peek into the lives of the influencers, all of whom have ties to the Church of Jesus of Christ of Latter-day Saints. Unlike trad wife queen Hannah Neeleman of Ballerina Farm, these Mormon influencers don't shy away from getting messy in front of the camera.

Their manager, Danielle Pistotnik, recognized that there was major reality TV potential before Hulu scooped up the series. "It was so clear that there should be something long form and people should get to see this, especially because they're Mormons, and I think there's such a misconception of what those people are," Pistotnik told Deadline. "In reality, these girls are just funny and cool and pretty and you want to hang out with them."

After the group imploded because of a "soft swinging" scandal, cameras went up and they were off to the races. With only eight episodes of the series so far, viewers have only gotten the chance to know a bit about each of these women, but there's plenty more to learn. Here are some tragic details about the stars of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives."

