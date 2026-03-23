The Massive Downside To Yellowstone Fame For Luke Grimes

For all five seasons of the hit neo-Western TV series "Yellowstone," Luke Grimes starred as the character Kayce Dutton. The show takes place against the backdrop of Montana — and during his time on set, Grimes apparently fell in love with the Treasure State, as he ended up moving there on a full-time basis just a few seasons in, leaving the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles behind. As he told Holler in March 2024, "You get in that Montana gear, and then L.A. seems like another planet, you know? I realized I fit in more here in Montana." Evidently, though, not all of his new neighbors agree. Indeed, Grimes' fame and the immense popularity of "Yellowstone" itself have their downsides, as the "Fifty Shades of Grey" alum has received anything but a hero's welcome from some Montana locals for his involvement in the show that has been credited with inspiring more people to move to the state.

From Glen Powell to Grimes' fellow "Sheridan-verse" star Ali Larter, it's becoming increasingly common for Hollywood stars to leave L.A. behind for a quieter life elsewhere. But as Grimes shared during a March 2026 episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," some of the folks in Montana are "not happy" about the influx of transplants they've seen since "Yellowstone" took off. The actor recalled one incident where some friends drove out to visit him, and left their car with California license plates behind while they all went on a hike together. "We get off the hike, and someone had written 'go back' in the dust on their car. Like, people are super weird about it, so I don't tell anyone exactly where I'm at because they would get really mad at me," Grimes said.