Why Kayce Dutton From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar

Across five action-packed seasons, "Yellowstone" featured a cast of familiar actors and steadily accrued millions of devoted fans. The show's popularity catalyzed an impressive number of related series in the universe. Some, like "1883" and "1923," moved backward in time. Others, like "Marshalls," are moving into the future, leaving an opportunity for some "Yellowstone" actors to reprise their roles. One of these recurring characters is Kayce Dutton, played by Luke Grimes. As the son of Kevin Costner's character, John Dutton, Grimes had plenty of screen time, making him a familiar face. In addition, the gorgeous "Yellowstone" actor has decades of acting experience in roles ranging from the "Fifty Shades of Grey" franchise to a stint on "True Blood." Grimes also appeared in another vampire-related drama, "Manhattan Undying," and the 2016 remake of the classic western "The Magnificent Seven."

However, Grimes has a special place in his heart for Kayce. "I really liked playing that character," Grimes informed Esquire in 2025. Even so, Grimes wasn't interested in revisiting Kayce without a compelling narrative. Luckily, he was fully on board with the "Marshalls" series. "It was the most fulfilling job I've ever had in my life, so I'm happy not to say goodbye to him fully," he admitted.

Grimes is excited to take the character in new directions. "This is going to be a very different show and a very different version of Kayce—and maybe not the version he had in mind—but it'll open the door for a lot of really interesting storylines," Grimes explained to Country Living.