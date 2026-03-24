False Rumors About Oprah Winfrey That Spread Like Wildfire

In 2023, "The Color Purple" was remade into a musical starring Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey, Taraji P. Henson and Danielle Brooks. Oprah Winfrey served as a producer on the film, and while the new version of the story was a critical success, the reviews were overshadowed by a rumored problem between Henson and Winfrey.

Making the media rounds to promote the movie, Henson spoke to Gayle King on SiriusXM and became emotional when discussing issues with pay disparity in the entertainment industry, saying, "I'm just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do, getting paid a fraction of the cost." Henson went on to explain that studios are less willing to produce stories about people of color because those movies don't do well overseas, stating, "When it's time for us to go to bat, they don't have any money. They play in your face. And I'm just supposed to smile and grin and bear it."

Blitz Bazawule, director of "The Color Purple," was also on the show and backed up Henson's claim, revealing that he had to fight to cast his leading actors. Other Black actors and filmmakers, including Gabrielle Union, backed up Henson on social media. This also led to online claims that Henson was talking about Winfrey. Winfrey addressed the accusations, telling Entertainment Weekly, "Whenever I heard there was an issue or there was a problem... I would step in and do whatever I could to make it right." Henson flatly denied the gossip on "The Breakfast Club," saying, "I have such a love and a fondness for her... That was all fictitious [and] to draw a wedge between us" and called the online talk "disrespectful."