The Tragic, Real-Life Story Of Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey's childhood was rife with physical abuse while she lived with her grandmother. While chatting with Dr. Oz, Oprah recalled an instance when she was beaten. She said she was carrying a bucket of water, playing with it and spilling some as she walked home. Her grandmother noticed that she was wet and asked Oprah if she'd been playing in the water, to which Oprah replied, "No, ma'am" (via the Daily Mail). But her grandmother saw that Oprah had her fingers in the water, so she'd been caught — and she paid the price. "I got a really bad whupping," Oprah told Dr. Oz. "Later, when I put on my clothes to go to church, one of the welts from my back opened up and bloodied the dress. So my emotion now is not because I feel such deep pain about it, I just feel pain for that little girl," she added.

When she was 8 years old, Oprah Winfrey was sent to live with her father in Nashville, Tennessee. However, after about a year or so, Oprah's mom wanted her back in Milwaukee. It was a very tough ask for Vernon Winfrey, who had hoped to provide his young daughter with a stable home for the first time in her life. "We had brought her out of that atmosphere, out of a house into a home, so I knew it was not good for her, being in that environment again," he told The Washington Post in 1986. It was around this time that Oprah's life took a very dark turn.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.