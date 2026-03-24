Pink's Daughter Willow Is Growing Up To Be Her Twin
Willow Sage Hart is the oldest child of superstar singer Pink and Carey Hart. Willow was born in 2011, and she's growing up to be like her mom in all kinds of ways. Pink was the guest host for "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in March 2026, and the nearly 15-year-old Willow joined her mother in a duet. They sang "Hopeless War" from the musical "The Outsiders," and not only was Willow's voice incredible, you could really see how much she's looking like her famous mom.
Fans definitely noticed. "She stole her mama's whole face! Look how big she is! I remember when Pink was pregnant with her," one viewer exclaimed, via X (formerly known as Twitter). Other people picked up on other similarities. "The way they shake their heads "no", while singing ... exactly alike," another person noted.
It's not just that Willow looks like her mom. She's got the pipes to match. One person posted on X: "What a lovely voice Willow has. The duet was beautiful and Pink didn't [h]old back, I am glad." We've seen Willow sing with Pink before, and it's always a delight.
Willow Hart wants to be on Broadway one day
It sounds like Willow Hart is seriously thinking about using her voice as a career. Not as a pop singer like her mom, but as a Broadway performer. Pink said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that the family had moved to New York City, "so Willow could study theater and experience more Broadway," via People.
In one of the segments of the show, we got to see Willow go backstage at "Ragtime" on Broadway. And you could see how excited she was to sing and dance and meet some of the cast. "Going on Broadway is my biggest dream," Willow said. "I wanna do it so much."
Willow's love for theater goes back at least a few years. Pink shared a video on Instagram in 2024 of Willow meeting the cast of "The Great Gatsby" musical. "As most of you know, as a mother, I am happy as long as my kids are being their authentic selves, and they're not a***holes. ... But having a theater kid? Ultimate dream slash best case scenario." With Willow's vocal talent and Pink as a role model for hard work, it's not hard to imagine Willow taking a Broadway stage in the next five years.