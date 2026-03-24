Pink's Daughter Willow Is Growing Up To Be Her Twin

Willow Sage Hart is the oldest child of superstar singer Pink and Carey Hart. Willow was born in 2011, and she's growing up to be like her mom in all kinds of ways. Pink was the guest host for "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in March 2026, and the nearly 15-year-old Willow joined her mother in a duet. They sang "Hopeless War" from the musical "The Outsiders," and not only was Willow's voice incredible, you could really see how much she's looking like her famous mom.

Fans definitely noticed. "She stole her mama's whole face! Look how big she is! I remember when Pink was pregnant with her," one viewer exclaimed, via X (formerly known as Twitter). Other people picked up on other similarities. "The way they shake their heads "no", while singing ... exactly alike," another person noted.

It's not just that Willow looks like her mom. She's got the pipes to match. One person posted on X: "What a lovely voice Willow has. The duet was beautiful and Pink didn't [h]old back, I am glad." We've seen Willow sing with Pink before, and it's always a delight.