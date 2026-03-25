Landman Star Kayla Wallace's Stunning Transformation

Part of the untold truth of Hallmark holiday movies is that many of these sappy-yet-addictive TV productions are filmed in Vancouver. Kayla Wallace's first experience with Hallmark came when she was cast in the 2018 rom-com "Once Upon a Prince." "This was my first Hallmark movie! I loved it," she told My Devotional Thoughts. "I had watched some Hallmark Christmas movies before, and I had so much fun being on the set of a Hallmark movie. It's fun to tell a fairy tale-esque story."

A few months later, she was contacted about auditioning for the role of Fiona, a new character set to be introduced in the sixth season of beloved Hallmark Channel series "When Calls the Heart." Wallace excitedly leapt at the opportunity. "It was a whirlwind," she told Snowy the Mouse, revealing she binge-watched several episodes the night before her audition. It didn't take long for producers to make a decision. "I found out later that day that I got the role, had my costume fitting the following day, and my first day of filming the day after!" she recalled.

This marked a major turning point in Wallace's career. At the time, she was still working as a server in a restaurant, having promised herself she'd only give up that gig if she was hired for a recurring role in a TV series. "That was a big milestone for me," she said in a cast Q&A with Edify Films, the distributer for "When Calls the Heart," recalling her resignation from the service industry. "I called my serving job, and basically said, 'Can we talk?' I think everyone knows what that means."