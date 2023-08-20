Hallmark Movie Couples Played By Real-Life Lovers

Hallmark is known for producing swoon-worthy movies that make viewers clutch their hearts and smile in delight. Whether it's a holiday-themed film or a standard rom-com, the network knows its stuff when it comes to romance — so much so that its actors routinely fall in love after working together. While a few couples have gone on to co-star as lovers in Hallmark movies after they met, many romantic relationships started on set, where the connection was solely intended for the big screen but transcended to real life.

For duos like Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar, the movie magic sparked the beginnings of a very real relationship off-screen. Even Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace, who met while filming Hallmark's hit series "When Calls the Heart," fell in love after being brought together by the media giant — even though they weren't cast as romantic interests. After they began dating, McGarry and Wallace did go on to star in a number of Hallmark movies in which their characters fall in love, much to the delight of their fans.

These two couples aren't the only ones who've starred as lovers in Hallmark flicks and gone on to have a relationship in real life — the production company might want to expand into matchmaking, with the success rate of their co-stars-turned-companions!