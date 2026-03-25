Elizabeth Taylor's Relationship History Is A Who's Who Of Old Hollywood

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This article includes references to substance addiction as well as physical and emotional abuse.

With her radiant complexion, lustrous dark hair, and statuesque figure, Dame Elizabeth Taylor was considered one of the most stunning Hollywood beauties of the 20th century. Her deep blue eyes, framed by a double row of eyelashes (a genetic mutation), were renowned for taking on a striking violet hue under certain lighting. Besides her exceptional looks, she was a dedicated and versatile performer who earned 43 prestigious awards in her lifetime, including two best actress Oscars for "Butterfield 8" and "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" Born in 1932, she became an actor at age 10 and stayed active until 2007 before succumbing to congenital heart failure in 2011. Professional achievements and HIV/AIDS activism aside, the British-American actor and fashion icon was a frequent topic of media scrutiny due to her volatile and scandalous romantic life, which featured eight marriages to seven different men, broken engagements, and numerous confirmed and rumored flings.

With or without her blessing, Taylor's love life was constantly in the spotlight. Her partners weren't just other showbiz icons, though: They also included a senator, a U.S. Army football player, a lawyer, and a construction worker. Some of these passions were a breeze and concluded amicably, while others were age-inappropriate or infamously chaotic, marred by extramarital affairs, violent outbursts, and substance abuse. Let's revisit this remarkable star's relationships, engagements, and nuptials, from Mickey Rooney to Richard Burton and Colin Farrell.