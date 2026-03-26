Hilary Duff Has A Concerning Age-Gap Relationship In Her Past

Age-gap relationships aren't uncommon, especially in Hollywood, but some couples still shock us when we realize how wide the age gap that separates them is. Hilary Duff is married to Matthew Koma, and they are the same age, but throughout her past relationships, Duff hasn't always stuck with people who were the same age as her. In the early aughts, the actor and singer went through a concerning age-gap relationship that would raise many red flags nowadays.

In 2004, millennials everywhere went crazy when they found out Duff was dating Joel Madden, the vocalist of the rock band Good Charlotte. At the time, Duff was 16, and Madden was 25. Despite the age gap — and Duff being underage — the relationship didn't raise as many eyebrows as it would today. Duff has since hinted at how problematic it actually was.

While talking to Vogue in 2025, she spoke about her song, "Mature." She said, "The song is about reflecting on your past and coming to terms with the choices you've made, but without being too hard on yourself." While she didn't name Madden, she added: "I was looking back on this relationship and thinking about whether this guy had a habit of dating younger women or whether I was 'special.' The whole experience was super therapeutic to write about, but being so vulnerable through your music can be really scary."

In the interview, Duff also spoke about her song "Mature." Even though she hasn't explicitly stated that the lyrics are about Madden, she left enough clues for fans to speculate that there is a good chance that this is the relationship that Duff is alluding to.

