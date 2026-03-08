Tragic Details About Hilary Duff's Life

Hilary Duff had been famous for many years by the time her parents, Robert "Bob" Duff and Susan Duff, finalized their divorce in 2008 after about 20 years of marriage. Since Hilary was in her early 20s at the time, the messy details of the split made headlines — something that would have traumatized anyone, no matter how old they were.

Bob and Susan split in 2007, and Bob told Inside Edition in 2008 that they grew apart in part because of Susan's focus on Hilary and her sister Haylie Duff's careers. He also admitted he had affairs, saying: "I was unfaithful to our marriage. I feel very badly about that and the effect that it had on the girls." Bob appeared on the program in 2008 after spending time in jail for being in contempt of court when he sold family assets without approval. So yeah, messy.

Although Hilary's divorce from her ex Mike Comrie wasn't messy on its own, in a "Call Her Daddy" interview in February 2026, she told Alex Cooper that witnessing her parents' drama impacted her enough that she knew she had to choose happiness, although the end of any relationship is hard. She also consciously divorced when their son Luca wasn't even 2 years old. "I knew that it was going to be better to do it when he was younger than it was going to be when he was five and aware, or eight and aware," she said.