Trump Asks Bizarre Elvis Presley Question On Trip To Graceland (& Everyone Knows The Answer)
There are certainly plenty of important things going on at the moment, but Donald Trump took a brief break from White House duties to visit Elvis Presley's famous home, Graceland. While in Memphis, Tennessee, Trump stopped by the home of the late King of Rock and Roll, where he saw the Medal of Freedom he awarded Presley in 2018, over 40 years after the star's death. Anyone could have guessed that Trump would say something weird during this visit to Graceland. Yet, it's safe to say that virtually no one could have guessed exactly what weird thing he would say.
TRUMP: Could I have taken Elvis in a fight?
GRACELAND WORKER: I don't know? You might. I think he would've been respectful enough to let you win pic.twitter.com/rjB4LNm7U5
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2026
"They all say, 'Did you know Elvis?'" Trump said to the members of the press at Graceland, per The Hill. "So, I knew Frank Sinatra, I knew most of them. Unfortunately, I never met Elvis, and that would have been one I would have liked a lot," he explained, adding, "But I do like his music." Trump took some time in between name-dropping about unrelated celebrities to view one of Elvis' guitars. A clip of this moment making the rounds on X shows the tour guide telling Trump, "Elvis had two 8th-degree black belts in karate." Trump then seemed to doubt the validity of Elvis' black belts, asking, "Was he really good, or was it just ..." "Actually he was really good," the tour guide responded before Trump came out with a truly surprising question: "Okay. Could I have taken him in a fight?"
Netizens are getting a kick out of Donald Trump's question
The staff members at Graceland took Donald Trump's surprising question in stride. "I don't know, you might," the tour guide responded with another one chiming in to say, "I think he would have been respectful enough to let you win," prompting a laugh from Trump. While the folks working at Graceland handled Trump's question well, netizens have been much more outspoken about its strangeness as the clip gets more and more views.
"Yes of course, the totally normal question totally normal people ask about Elvis ... Could I have beaten him up?" one user quote tweeted the clip with a facepalm emoji. "The world is in a s*** show and he's talking about fighting Elvis. I can't even," wrote another. "I doubt [Trump] would win even if they exhumed Elvis today," one commenter joked. Another chimed in, saying, "We should start calling mar-a-lago 'Disgraceland.'" Ultimately, it's impossible to know if Donald Trump could have beaten Elvis in a fight. One thing we do feel fairly certain about, though? If Joe Biden had asked a question like this during a visit to Graceland amidst so much unrest and conflict, he definitely would have been hearing from Trump about it.