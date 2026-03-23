Trump Asks Bizarre Elvis Presley Question On Trip To Graceland (& Everyone Knows The Answer)

There are certainly plenty of important things going on at the moment, but Donald Trump took a brief break from White House duties to visit Elvis Presley's famous home, Graceland. While in Memphis, Tennessee, Trump stopped by the home of the late King of Rock and Roll, where he saw the Medal of Freedom he awarded Presley in 2018, over 40 years after the star's death. Anyone could have guessed that Trump would say something weird during this visit to Graceland. Yet, it's safe to say that virtually no one could have guessed exactly what weird thing he would say.

TRUMP: Could I have taken Elvis in a fight? GRACELAND WORKER: I don't know? You might. I think he would've been respectful enough to let you win pic.twitter.com/rjB4LNm7U5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2026

"They all say, 'Did you know Elvis?'" Trump said to the members of the press at Graceland, per The Hill. "So, I knew Frank Sinatra, I knew most of them. Unfortunately, I never met Elvis, and that would have been one I would have liked a lot," he explained, adding, "But I do like his music." Trump took some time in between name-dropping about unrelated celebrities to view one of Elvis' guitars. A clip of this moment making the rounds on X shows the tour guide telling Trump, "Elvis had two 8th-degree black belts in karate." Trump then seemed to doubt the validity of Elvis' black belts, asking, "Was he really good, or was it just ..." "Actually he was really good," the tour guide responded before Trump came out with a truly surprising question: "Okay. Could I have taken him in a fight?"