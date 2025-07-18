Trump's Latest Fixation On Biden Rumor Proves He Just Can't Give Up The Drama (Or Joe)
Not one to willingly give up a grudge, President Donald Trump has once again let it slip that former President Joe Biden is still on his mind. Similar to when Trump's Easter greeting proved he was still obsessed with Biden, while signing the GENIUS act into law, Trump couldn't help but to poke at his predecessor once again. As seen in a video posted to Instagram, Trump was scribbling his signature to pave the way for more cryptocurrency to wiggle into the U.S. economy, but the only thing he could talk about was pens.
"This is not an autopen, by the way," the president says, to much laughter and even some applause from his crowd of political supporters. What Trump is referring to as "one of the great scandals of our time," would be Biden's use of the autopen to sign off on a series of pardons right before he left office. Of course, several of those pardons were issued to people Trump views as personal and political enemies, such as Dr. Anthony Fauci and Hunter Biden. Trump and his ilk are hoping to prove that the autopen usage was one of the many red flags surrounding Joe Biden's health, and could possibly pave the way to rescind the pardons. However, Trump might want to remember the idiom about people in glass houses throwing stones.
Donald Trump's obsession with Joe Biden might draw unwanted comparisons
The back half of 2025 has been shaping up to be more difficult for Donald Trump than he most likely planned for. With his base turning on him due to his mishandling of the conspiracy-laden Jeffrey Epstein case, Trump has done his best to dazzle them with distractions. There was Trump's announcement about a recent health diagnosis that had people questioning the timing more than anything, followed quickly by the above autopen comment. It would seem as if all the accomplishments Trump made for his constituents in the first half of the year — mass deportations and the One Big, Beautiful Bill Act — aren't enough to win them back.
But Trump toying with the autopen scandal allegations could draw even more unwanted attention his way, especially given that there are some red flags in Trump's medical report as well. As the oldest sitting U.S. president, Trump's age has been on display a handful of times, including a time when he was trying to dunk on Joe Biden.
Back when Trump and Elon Musk were besties, Trump made a show of purchasing a Tesla on the White House lawn. However, when Trump tried to take a swipe at Biden, he only revealed how his own age is catching up to him. For now, it might do Trump well to remember when he almost stopped bullying Biden, or at least find another person to pick on for a few days.