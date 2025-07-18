Trump's Latest Fixation On Biden Rumor Proves He Just Can't Give Up The Drama (Or Joe)

Not one to willingly give up a grudge, President Donald Trump has once again let it slip that former President Joe Biden is still on his mind. Similar to when Trump's Easter greeting proved he was still obsessed with Biden, while signing the GENIUS act into law, Trump couldn't help but to poke at his predecessor once again. As seen in a video posted to Instagram, Trump was scribbling his signature to pave the way for more cryptocurrency to wiggle into the U.S. economy, but the only thing he could talk about was pens.

"This is not an autopen, by the way," the president says, to much laughter and even some applause from his crowd of political supporters. What Trump is referring to as "one of the great scandals of our time," would be Biden's use of the autopen to sign off on a series of pardons right before he left office. Of course, several of those pardons were issued to people Trump views as personal and political enemies, such as Dr. Anthony Fauci and Hunter Biden. Trump and his ilk are hoping to prove that the autopen usage was one of the many red flags surrounding Joe Biden's health, and could possibly pave the way to rescind the pardons. However, Trump might want to remember the idiom about people in glass houses throwing stones.