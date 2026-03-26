The Truth About Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' TMI Confessions On-Air Is A Glaring Red Flag

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos aren't just fellow actors and talk show co-hosts — they're also a married couple of 30 years and counting. The pair had a quick wedding in Las Vegas back in 1996 and are still going strong today, defying expectations as far as many celebrity marriages are concerned. However, when a couple has been together for that long, it becomes easier and easier to miss some of the red flags that remain. And if there's one we definitely can't help but notice, it's the truth behind Ripa and Consuelos' on-air oversharing.

It's not uncommon at all for Ripa and Consuelos to publicly hash out their personal issues on their morning talk show, "Live with Kelly and Mark." Things can even sometimes get rather heated, especially on Ripa's end. That said, it's apparently actually Consuelos who insists on having the hard conversations in a public forum to begin with. And while his reasoning appears to make sense to him, it's likely to come off as weird to most other people.

"When I'm really afraid to talk about something, I wait for the show. That way I have safety in numbers. I'm in a safe space," the "Riverdale" star told "Entertainment Tonight" in March 2026. "It's true!" Ripa chimed in with a laugh, adding, "He's like, 'I'll bring it up tomorrow. Why discuss it privately when I can bring it up in front of the audience?'"