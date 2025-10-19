Red Flags In Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Marriage You Probably Missed

Kelly Ripa has openly admitted that her longtime husband and co-host Mark Consuelos once had a highly off-putting trait. During a March 2023 episode of the "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa" podcast, she recalled how he was "insanely jealous" in the early days of their marriage (via People). To make her case, Ripa recalled the time Consuelos became completely infuriated with her because a sweet elderly waiter had called her princess in Italian, and she returned his warmth by smiling at him while she was ordering. Ripa understandably found Consuelos' over-the-top jealousy to be "unattractive." To better understand how jealousy could chip away at a healthy relationship, we chatted with Orna and Matthew Walters, holistic dating coaches and the co-authors of "Getting It Right This Time."

They professed that envy could indeed be a toxic trait and elaborated on how it could negatively impact a relationship, warning, "This self-sabotaging behavior makes it impossible for love to last. Paranoia, possessiveness, and jealousy create an environment of distrust and insecurity." However, Orna and Matthew believed that honest and empathetic conversations about the root of the jealousy and some simple reassurance could give way to a healthier relationship.

And it certainly seems like the beloved talk show hosts managed to work through the problem since they both referred to Consuelos' jealousy as a thing of the past on the aforementioned "Let's Talk Off Camera" episode. Likewise, the "Riverdale" star even openly acknowledged that he had to do some major inner work to ensure his jealousy wouldn't put a damper on the couple's happiness. However, that's not the only glaring issue in their decades-long union.