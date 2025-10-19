Red Flags In Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Marriage You Probably Missed
Kelly Ripa has openly admitted that her longtime husband and co-host Mark Consuelos once had a highly off-putting trait. During a March 2023 episode of the "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa" podcast, she recalled how he was "insanely jealous" in the early days of their marriage (via People). To make her case, Ripa recalled the time Consuelos became completely infuriated with her because a sweet elderly waiter had called her princess in Italian, and she returned his warmth by smiling at him while she was ordering. Ripa understandably found Consuelos' over-the-top jealousy to be "unattractive." To better understand how jealousy could chip away at a healthy relationship, we chatted with Orna and Matthew Walters, holistic dating coaches and the co-authors of "Getting It Right This Time."
They professed that envy could indeed be a toxic trait and elaborated on how it could negatively impact a relationship, warning, "This self-sabotaging behavior makes it impossible for love to last. Paranoia, possessiveness, and jealousy create an environment of distrust and insecurity." However, Orna and Matthew believed that honest and empathetic conversations about the root of the jealousy and some simple reassurance could give way to a healthier relationship.
And it certainly seems like the beloved talk show hosts managed to work through the problem since they both referred to Consuelos' jealousy as a thing of the past on the aforementioned "Let's Talk Off Camera" episode. Likewise, the "Riverdale" star even openly acknowledged that he had to do some major inner work to ensure his jealousy wouldn't put a damper on the couple's happiness. However, that's not the only glaring issue in their decades-long union.
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa may be desperate for some time apart
Kelly Ripa's angriest moments on "Live with Kelly and Mark" prove that she can be a bit of a hothead at times. And the former soap star further cemented that idea by making an eyebrow-raising revelation about her marriage during an October 2025 episode of the hit talk show, during which Ripa jokingly confessed that she felt so frustrated when Mark Consuelos interrupted her alone time that she could scream. In her defense, though, the TV host's frustrations were warranted because he would only disrupt her peaceful time when he was done having his own alone time, which arguably showed a lack of consideration on Consuelos' part.
During Orna and Matthew Walters' exclusive chat with The List, the holistic dating coaches explained that the urge for alone time could be more pronounced in couples like Ripa and Consuelos, who spend the majority of their day together as professional collaborators. As they noted, "A healthy, lasting relationship requires boundaries and respect. Couples who work together can enjoy each other's company while also having a need for personal time." Matthew and Orna also advised that boundaries and agreements that help couples thrive both as individuals and as a unit could only be achieved through a willingness to have uncomfortable conversations.
Considering Ripa and Consuelos have publicly made several inappropriate confessions that they probably should have kept to themselves, it's safe to say that they are willing to get their hands dirty for their relationship privately too. Even with all that aside, though, there are still plenty of strange things about the couple's relationship, like the fact that Ripa and Consuelos broke up before their wedding day.