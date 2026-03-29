Judy Garland's Tragic Struggle With Addiction Began During Childhood

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Born Frances Ethel Gumm, Judy Garland was one of the brightest stars in Hollywood's golden age. She got her start at just 2 years old, performing with her sisters. At 7, Garland made her big screen debut as a member of the Gumm Sisters in "The Big Revue." To top it off, she was just 17 when her most iconic film, "The Wizard of Oz," hit screens in 1939. But tragically, she died of an accidental barbiturate overdose at just 47 years old. Perhaps most heartbreaking is that her use of the drugs that took her life started when she was a child.

Gerald Clarke's biography, "Get Happy: The Life of Judy Garland," delves into the actor's life and explains that Garland's mother was already giving her pills when she was 10 to keep her active when she needed to be, and ready to sleep when they wanted her to. The studio Garland worked for continued to push her to use pills, and when she was 14, MGM Studios head Louis B. Mayer demanded that Garland lose weight, putting her on a diet that included cigarettes and pills to control her appetite.

Garland explained in the few pages she wrote for her intended memoir, "Judy Garland on Judy Garland: Interviews and Encounters," saying, "They'd give us pep pills. Then they'd take us to the studio hospital and knock us cold with sleeping pills. After four hours, they'd wake us up and give us the pep pills again."