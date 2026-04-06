Drew Barrymore Is Reportedly In Ellen DeGeneres' Crosshairs For Taking Her Daytime Crown

It was in 2020 that a string of controversies surrounding comedian Ellen DeGeneres and her eponymous talk show reached critical mass, resulting in a massive public fall from grace for the daytime television icon. And while DeGeneres supposedly began planting seeds for a potential comeback after moving away from the U.S., rumors suggests that it's become impossible for her to deny that her reputation has been severely damaged. To add insult to injury, the power vacuum left in the wake of DeGeneres' show ending appears to have closed — with the "Finding Nemo" star reportedly feeling jealous of one big name in the daytime TV world, in particular.

Citing an anonymous source, the National Enquirer claimed in March 2026 that DeGeneres was becoming increasingly resentful of Drew Barrymore due to the "Scream" alum's upward trajectory in her old stomping grounds. "Ellen is jealous!" the supposed insider said, adding, "Drew has completely replaced her when it comes to the genre of feel-good daytime television." Notably, "The Drew Barrymore Show" premiered in 2020 — the very same year DeGeneres' public downfall took place. Two years afterward, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" came to an end.

On top of that, the National Enquirer's March 2026 report came less than two weeks after Deadline broke the news that "The Drew Barrymore Show" had been renewed through 2028 while still riding the wave of its most successful season yet in terms of viewership. The National Enquirer's source attributed this success to Barrymore and her producers tweaking aspects of the show slightly: "As a result, she's made subtle yet substantial changes that really resonate with audiences." The insider continued, "It's starting to dawn on people, Ellen included, how rich this talk show is making Drew."