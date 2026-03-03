All The Controversies That Led To Ellen DeGeneres' Massive Downfall From Fame

In December 2018, it was announced that actor-comedian Kevin Hart was chosen to host the 91st Academy Awards. In record time, old homophobic posts from Hart's Twitter resurfaced and made their way around the Internet. One shining example from 2011 shared by The New Yorker read: "Yo if my son comes home & try's 2 play with my daughters doll house I'm going 2 break it over his head & say n my voice 'stop that's gay.'" Hart stepped down from his Oscars role two days later; the ceremony subsequently went on without an official host.

Enter Ellen DeGeneres, who invited Hart to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" over 10 times between 2012 and 2022. In January 2019, DeGeneres and Hart addressed the Oscars controversy in a tense discussion. On his end, Hart acknowledged that he was in the wrong, although he also claimed, "To go through 40,000 tweets to get back to 2008 — that's an attack" (via YouTube). DeGeneres, on the other hand, revealed that she reached out to the Academy to try to get Hart's job back. DeGeneres reiterated her support for Hart throughout the segment and told him, "You have grown. You have apologized. You're apologizing again right now. Don't let these people win."

DeGeneres and Hart received a hefty amount of backlash for glossing over a serious social matter and perpetuating an unnecessary narrative of victimhood. "DeGeneres, a two-time Oscar emcee, put her own agenda ahead of the community she is a part of," Matthew Jacobs of the HuffPost wrote after the segment aired. "If Hart gets his job back, it'll be because one privileged lesbian with a TV show called the many, many people who protested her friend's problematic past 'trolls.'"