Tiger Woods' Reported Reason For Not Hiring A Driver After DUI Scandal Is Eye Roll-Inducing
Tiger Woods has been back in the news since his car accident last week that landed him a DUI charge. On March 27, the famous golfer crashed his Land Rover into a truck in Florida, ultimately earning him his second DUI. Now, there is new news about why he got behind the wheel while apparently under the influence of prescription drugs. And, his reasoning for what ultimately led to the accident makes the whole incident seem even worse.
If Woods had hired a driver last week, he could have avoided a bad situation. Yet, an insider told People that the athlete doesn't opt for being driven because he "doesn't want anyone to watch over him or know what he is doing." Unsurprisingly, they added that Woods "thinks he is fine to drive," despite the fact that he has been in several car accidents over the years. Yet, he reportedly prefers to drive himself, since he considers himself a private person in spite of his fame. "He despises public scrutiny," the source said. And, it's hard to ignore how badly this backfired, since his choice to drive under the influence has earned him plenty of public scrutiny.
Netizens think Tiger Woods's choice to drive was irresponsible
The source told People that Tiger Woods "is not a social butterfly and prefers to hang around his home with his kids, or hitting balls, or playing video games." Yet, it goes without saying that prioritizing the safety of you and others while on the road should certainly take priority over avoiding hiring a driver. And, this sentiment is making the rounds online. Considering the fact that Woods apparently tries his best to stay private and avoid having the public discuss his business, he's surely not too happy about the fallout this car accident has caused.
"Tiger Woods does not deserve anyone's sympathy," one X user wrote in the wake of the crash. They added, "He's a grown ass man who decided to get behind the wheel of a car under the influence YET AGAIN and endangered the lives of others. You do not, in fact, have to feel sorry for him. It was stupid, selfish, and irresponsible." "He's the highest paid athlete on the planet and can't take a damn Uber?" one commenter asked. "Take away his license and have him hire a driver," wrote another. While Woods may not like the idea of hiring a driver, if it's true that he dislikes public scrutiny even more, finding someone else to get behind the wheel after this incident may be the lesser of two evils.