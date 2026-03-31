Tiger Woods' Reported Reason For Not Hiring A Driver After DUI Scandal Is Eye Roll-Inducing

Tiger Woods has been back in the news since his car accident last week that landed him a DUI charge. On March 27, the famous golfer crashed his Land Rover into a truck in Florida, ultimately earning him his second DUI. Now, there is new news about why he got behind the wheel while apparently under the influence of prescription drugs. And, his reasoning for what ultimately led to the accident makes the whole incident seem even worse.

If Woods had hired a driver last week, he could have avoided a bad situation. Yet, an insider told People that the athlete doesn't opt for being driven because he "doesn't want anyone to watch over him or know what he is doing." Unsurprisingly, they added that Woods "thinks he is fine to drive," despite the fact that he has been in several car accidents over the years. Yet, he reportedly prefers to drive himself, since he considers himself a private person in spite of his fame. "He despises public scrutiny," the source said. And, it's hard to ignore how badly this backfired, since his choice to drive under the influence has earned him plenty of public scrutiny.