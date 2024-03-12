Inside Tiger Woods' Incredibly Lavish Life
Tiger Woods had an incredible rise to fame, experienced a tabloid-frenzied fall from grace, and rose back to the top of his sport. The pro golfer was only 24 when he completed a "grand slam," winning the Masters, the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open, and the Open Championship. In 2001, he held all four major trophies at once, the only golfer to ever accomplish that feat.
Then, in November 2009, it all came crashing down. A high-profile car crash led to cheating allegations, and ultimately, numerous women came forward claiming to have slept with the married athlete. At a press conference several months after the accident (via CNN), Woods confessed, "I was unfaithful. I had affairs. I cheated. What I did is not acceptable. And I am the only person to blame. I stopped living by the core values that I was taught to believe in."
In the decade and change since, Woods has climbed back to the top of the golf world. In 2022, Forbes officially recognized Woods' billionaire status, making him one of only three athletes to reach that high-water mark. "He hit the right time in the right sport, being an athlete with a diverse background who was approachable," sports business consultant Joe Favorito told Forbes. A combination of business savvy, endorsement deals, and prize money has enabled Tiger Woods to live quite the lavish life.
He has a pricey mansion on Jupiter Island
In 2007, Tiger Woods purchased a mansion on the ultra-exclusive Jupiter Island in Florida. Architectural Digest reported that the community had only 864 residents, meaning Woods was afforded a certain measure of privacy that he wouldn't find elsewhere. According to The Sun, Woods wound up tearing down the mansion that was on the land and building a new one from scratch, racking up a staggering $54 million price tag. The sprawling complex includes luxuries like an oxygen therapy room, a home theater, an elaborate gym, a wine cellar, a guesthouse, and much, much more.
In fact, when Woods recuperated at the property after a February 2021 car crash that left him injured, he came to dislike just how big the mansion felt on crutches. "I didn't realize how far it is from one side of the property to the other and back," he laughed to Golf Digest [3:30]. "It's a pretty nice house I've built for myself, but I hadn't been able to do the one thing I love to do: I love to go outside and just be outside. Sometimes, I just crutch and lay on the grass for an hour because I want to be outside."
He once looked into selling his mega-yacht
In the wake of Tiger Woods' divorce from his ex-wife Elin Nordegren, she was awarded a $100 million divorce settlement. That meant Woods was looking to cut costs, and one avenue he explored was the potential sale of his yacht. The Wall Street Journal reported that he'd purchased the yacht in 2004 for $20 million. He named the yacht Privacy, but the boat's manufacturers used his name in their marketing, netting him a cool $1 million in damages thanks to a lawsuit. The New York Post claimed he was hoping to get $25 million for Privacy, but they spoke with a mega-yacht dealer named John Staluppi, who said that price tag was too ambitious. "Unless he sells to someone who wants to brag that he's got Tiger's yacht, he'll get about $20 million," Staluppi predicted.
Ultimately, Woods wound up keeping the boat. In 2018, Page Six reported that Woods docked Privacy in the Hamptons, enjoying his time on the water in advance of that year's U.S. Open. It seems like Privacy is a yacht that would be fit for the royal family; sources told the outlet that staffing the boat costs Woods $2 million a year, which goes toward paying nine staff members.
Tiger Woods has an expensive car collection
In 2001, Tiger Woods helped promote a concept car called the Buick Bengal. Their partnership was reportedly worth $5 million annually, and part of that required Woods to appear in a campaign for the Bengal. One ad for the car put it simply, reading (via Flickr), "Two cool cats. Tiger and the Buick Bengal." Car and Driver reported that the vehicle was a two-seater with a 3.4-liter V-6 engine, voice-activated controls, and a joystick. Even though Woods was gifted the car after winning the 2001 Buick Invitational, the car never actually went into production; for that reason, it's believed that Woods owns the only one that was ever made.
The Buick Bengal is far from the only fancy car Woods has been associated with. According to U.S. News & World Report, Woods owns vehicles as expensive as the 2015 Mercedes-Benz S65 AMG (around $230,000), the limited-edition Mercedes-Benz SLR (north of $500,000), and the 2009 Lexus LS 460 (a relative steal at only $65,000 to $80,000).
He developed an ultra-exclusive golf course in the Caribbean
In addition to actually playing golf, Tiger Woods has a side gig designing golf courses. The crown jewel of his empire is Jack's Bay, an exclusive resort on Eleuthera in the Bahamas. When a new course called The Playground was announced in 2020, Woods wrote on his website, "The natural terrain and coastline are incredibly beautiful and call for an equally spectacular golf experience. ... It's designed for golfers to have fun, foster friendships, and create memories within an unforgettable setting."
The page set up for The Playground on Woods' website shows that the course hugs the coastline, giving golfers gorgeous views of the sea while they play. "The Playground offers a variety of shots and playing scenarios, challenging seasoned players while also being fun and welcoming for new golfers," the website reads. "Pure enjoyment and playability are at the forefront of the design."
The golf course is part of a wider luxurious community still undergoing development. In 2023, Golf Magazine reported that there were only 24 spots available at Jack's Bay, 11 of them right on the beach.
Tiger Woods allegedly has a luxurious furniture habit
Tiger Woods' touring schedule takes him all around the world, not only playing golf but visiting his various golf courses and looking after his impressive slate of real estate properties. Sometimes, though, Woods doesn't have a home base near where he needs to be, and on those occasions, the golfer rents a house.
According to ESPN columnist Rick Reilly, Woods has an unusual habit that the average person could never even dream of affording. In a 2013 column, Reilly revealed, "He's a detail demon down to the tips of his shoelaces. If he rents your house for a tournament, he allegedly has all of your furniture taken out and duplicates of his own brought in, so he feels at home."
The rumor sparked discussion on the golfing forum Golf WRX, where fans swapped theories about whether it could possibly be true that Woods brings his own furniture with him. "That isn't weird. That's RICH," one fan wrote, while another shot back, "It's not weird. It's not rich. It's pathological. The guy is a nut case."
Tiger Woods takes other golfers aboard his private jet
Tiger Woods owns a private jet that's so luxurious it can fly 7,500 miles without needing to stop for fuel. Architectural Digest put the plane's price tag somewhere around $54 million; The Sun, on the other hand, estimates that the 18-seat jet cost him £48 million, or about $61 million at current exchange rates.
Regardless of the private jet's original purchase price, it's certainly a costly amenity to maintain. In an appearance on Golf Magazine's podcast "Subpar," pro golfer Camilo Villegas recalled an expensive accident aboard Woods' jet. Villegas was tired, but when a waitress offered them drinks, Woods encouraged his friend to partake. "Tiger looks at me and gives me this look like, 'Dude, you just won the skins game, come on. Don't be a wuss,'" Villegas remembered. "'Have a little freaking wine or whatever with me.'" Villegas did indeed order a glass of red wine.
Unfortunately, he didn't hold on to the glass when the jet took off. "I look to my right and there is red wine flying everywhere. Tiger is to my left, he looks and goes, 'Nice,'" Villegas said. He tried to clean the spill himself but ultimately gave up and told Woods to send him a bill. He expected his friend to decline, but Woods did indeed bill him $25,000 in cleaning fees. When Villegas tried to transfer the funds, the bank told him, "Sorry, Camilo, that bank account is full."
Tiger Woods loves attending high-profile sporting events
Though he's one of the most famous golfers of all time, that's not the only sport that Tiger Woods loves. Like many celebs, Woods splurged on pricey tickets to the 2017 World Series, sitting behind the Houston Astros dugout in his beloved LA Dodgers jersey. One USA Today baseball columnist noted the questionable optics behind the golfer's appearance in a post on X, formerly Twitter, writing, "Tiger Woods in the house wearing a #Dodgers jersey, despite being golfing buddies with #Astros owner Jim Crane." Woods himself tweeted about the experience, pointing out that this was actually the second time he'd been to baseball's biggest game. "I last went to the #WorldSeries with my Dad in 1988, also game 2," he wrote. "Amazing to be back almost 30 years later."
Woods is a football fan, too. He attended Super Bowl LV, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Woods didn't publicize his attendance at the big game, Washington Commanders player Jonathan Allen posted a photo with Woods on X. "Never know who you'll see at the Super Bowl!" he wrote alongside the snap, which revealed that Woods showed up to the biggest day in football wearing casual shorts and a track jacket. Seems like Woods might be a fan of the "quiet luxury" fashion trend! After all, not every celebrity dresses well at the Super Bowl.
He has an extensive real estate portfolio
In addition to his mansion on Jupiter Island in Florida, Tiger Woods has owned many other pricey properties around the country. In the 1990s, the rising superstar athlete purchased a different home in Florida, one that was part of an exclusive, luxury community called Isleworth. He told the Orlando Sentinel that he loved the privacy in the community, noting, "Once we get inside the gates of Isleworth, you can take a deep sigh of relief ... we can all enjoy a little hangout. There's a no-autograph policy, no pictures, no nothing. We all just mingle."
According to Architectural Digest, Woods has bought and sold numerous other homes over the years. There was a Jackson Hole, Wyoming, purchase in 2005, and in 2007, he bought a Florida home for his mother. Woods had to lay down $2.4 million for that land, plus another $2.6 million in construction costs. In 2012, he attempted to offload a condo in Corona Del Mar, California. TMZ reported that he purchased the home for $3 million, but it was listed at $2.495 million. Something tells us he'd be able to eat the financial loss.
Here's how Tiger Woods keeps time
In 2011, a few years after his legal troubles hit headlines, Tiger Woods signed on with Rolex as a brand ambassador. Woods' name was still a controversial one at the time, but Rolex told Marketing Week that they were confident in their choice of spokesman. "Tiger Woods still has a long career ahead of him and he has all the qualities required to continue to mark the history of golf," they said. "The brand is committed to accompanying him in his new challenges."
He's worked with the luxury watchmaker ever since. In a 2020 video for the company (via YouTube), Woods revealed that his go-to wristwear was the Rolex Deepsea. "If I'm not playing golf, I want to be in the ocean," he said. "I dive all the time. It's just a natural fit to have a watch that says Deepsea when I'm always in the ocean." On the Rolex website, the Deepsea goes for a cool $14,150.
Even though he's part of the Rolex family, Woods also wears a number of other ultra-expensive timepieces. Wrist Enthusiast rounded up every watch spotted on Woods' famous wrist, an impressive collection that includes everything from a $700 Tag Heuer Kirium F1 to a Tudor Prince that costs between $4,000 and $6,000. In addition to his Rolex Deepsea, Woods also wears white and rose-gold Rolexes, watches that cost between $40,000 and $60,000 each.
There's a Tiger Woods-owned restaurant
Not content to put all his chips on golf, Tiger Woods has expanded his business empire into the restaurant space. He founded a restaurant called The Woods Jupiter, located near where he lives in Florida. According to the restaurant's website, Woods was inspired by bar food he ate on his many travels. "[H]e decided to bring his vision of an elevated sports bar to life at home in Jupiter," the website says. "Envisioned as a place where friends and family could come together to relax and refuel, The Woods has become a destination to celebrate like a champion."
The Woods Jupiter wasn't cheap. According to Golf Magazine, Woods shelled out $1,000 per square foot. The restaurant is over 8,000 square feet, meaning construction cost around $8 million. That hefty price tag came with a number of accommodations for the superstar, including his own way in and out. "He'll have his own private elevator. His problem is that he gets mobbed wherever he goes," developer Nicholas A. Mastroianni II told Golf.
Mastroianni admitted that "The Woods Jupiter" is an unusual name, but he told the magazine that there was a reason they couldn't use the golfer's full name in the name of the restaurant. "[Nike] has the rights to the name Tiger Woods," he said. Fittingly, according to Woods' website, waiters at The Woods Jupiter are decked out in Nike apparel.
He counts a fellow superstar as his business partner
Over the course of his decades-long career, Tiger Woods' celebrity has put him in rarified circles. He's been close friends with some of the biggest sports stars of all time, including Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley. Some of those friendships, though, haven't survived. Barkley spoke with Andscape in 2017 and revealed that he hadn't heard from the golfer in years. "To this day, I don't have any idea what happened. After that ... thing, he just stopped talking to us. That's all I know," he said, likely referring to Woods' much-publicized 2009 legal trouble and divorce. "To just disappear totally was disappointing."
Woods does, however, still speak with his friend Justin Timberlake. In an essay for Time when Woods was included on their 2019 list of Most Influential People, Timberlake wrote, "Last year, Tiger Woods and I spent time together, just the two of us, talking about being fathers. We discussed how we want our children to see us." Like Timberlake, Woods has two kids.
In 2023, the twosome teamed up to launch a new entertainment destination in New York City, a restaurant and sports experience called T-Squared Social. The sports bar also features bowling and golf simulators. "Justin and I thought it would be cool to create a place that combines our favorite things and brings people together to just have a great time," Woods said (via CBS Sports).
Tiger Woods gives back, too
Perhaps because he has so much of it, Tiger Woods doesn't just spend his money on himself. Tiger Woods, like many celebrities, makes sure to give back. He has a foundation called TGR Foundation, which he started back in 1996. The organization works with students in an attempt to get them excited about education. "Through college-access and career preparation resources along with STEM-based experiential learning coursework, TGR Foundation provides the support to help youth connect their passions to their purpose," their website reads.
Through his foundation, Woods launched the Tiger Woods Learning Center, later renamed the TGR Learning Lab, which is an education center where students can participate in various free educational opportunities after school. At the building's launch event (via YouTube), Woods said he was inspired to start the program after 9/11. "I did a lot of reflecting about my life, things that I was doing, things I wasn't doing. And for some reason I just felt we weren't doing enough," he said. It took a few years to get off the ground, but the building opened in 2006. "All of a sudden, from a dream, here comes a 35,000 square foot facility where kids now have opportunities to create a future for themselves and, more importantly, feel safe. Feel safe to learn, feel safe to grow," Woods said. "And more importantly, it's theirs."