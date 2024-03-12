Inside Tiger Woods' Incredibly Lavish Life

Tiger Woods had an incredible rise to fame, experienced a tabloid-frenzied fall from grace, and rose back to the top of his sport. The pro golfer was only 24 when he completed a "grand slam," winning the Masters, the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open, and the Open Championship. In 2001, he held all four major trophies at once, the only golfer to ever accomplish that feat.

Then, in November 2009, it all came crashing down. A high-profile car crash led to cheating allegations, and ultimately, numerous women came forward claiming to have slept with the married athlete. At a press conference several months after the accident (via CNN), Woods confessed, "I was unfaithful. I had affairs. I cheated. What I did is not acceptable. And I am the only person to blame. I stopped living by the core values that I was taught to believe in."

In the decade and change since, Woods has climbed back to the top of the golf world. In 2022, Forbes officially recognized Woods' billionaire status, making him one of only three athletes to reach that high-water mark. "He hit the right time in the right sport, being an athlete with a diverse background who was approachable," sports business consultant Joe Favorito told Forbes. A combination of business savvy, endorsement deals, and prize money has enabled Tiger Woods to live quite the lavish life.