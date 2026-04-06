White House Staffers Claim Trump Is 'Working Nonstop' But These Pics Suggest Otherwise

Where's Waldo Donald? Ahead of the Easter holiday, President Donald Trump hadn't made a public appearance since April 1, 2026. On the one hand, that means we were spared the sight of Trump's greasy makeup for a while; on the other, this show of privacy seemed highly suspicious. A viral rumor went around (because of course) that the president had been hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center, forcing White House communications chief Steven Cheung to issue a denial. On X, he wrote, "There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office." But the camera doesn't lie, and new photos of the divisive POTUS prove that statement isn't quite true.

To be fair, Trump did spend time at work over those few days. He monitored and reported on the rescue of two downed servicemen in Iran, and found time to post a profanity-laden Truth Social threat promising disastrous consequences if the Strait of Hormuz isn't open by his deadline. But Cheung's "nonstop" claim was debunked on Easter Sunday when photos emerged of the president spending time at his Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.

Trump at his Virginia golf club today. These trips add up costing taxpayers millions of dollars. pic.twitter.com/VIUqhJryWr — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 5, 2026

Oh, sure, one could argue he was just there to enjoy a bite of Easter brunch and say a quick hi to the guests before going back to the office. (Karoline Leavitt, who was recently blasted for calling Trump "well-read," was there with her son.) One would be wrong. The president arrived in full golfing gear — including one of his many "USA/45-47" baseball caps — clearly showing he was there for more than a plate of eggs and bacon.