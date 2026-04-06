White House Staffers Claim Trump Is 'Working Nonstop' But These Pics Suggest Otherwise
Where's
Waldo Donald? Ahead of the Easter holiday, President Donald Trump hadn't made a public appearance since April 1, 2026. On the one hand, that means we were spared the sight of Trump's greasy makeup for a while; on the other, this show of privacy seemed highly suspicious. A viral rumor went around (because of course) that the president had been hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center, forcing White House communications chief Steven Cheung to issue a denial. On X, he wrote, "There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office." But the camera doesn't lie, and new photos of the divisive POTUS prove that statement isn't quite true.
To be fair, Trump did spend time at work over those few days. He monitored and reported on the rescue of two downed servicemen in Iran, and found time to post a profanity-laden Truth Social threat promising disastrous consequences if the Strait of Hormuz isn't open by his deadline. But Cheung's "nonstop" claim was debunked on Easter Sunday when photos emerged of the president spending time at his Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.
Trump at his Virginia golf club today. These trips add up costing taxpayers millions of dollars. pic.twitter.com/VIUqhJryWr
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 5, 2026
Oh, sure, one could argue he was just there to enjoy a bite of Easter brunch and say a quick hi to the guests before going back to the office. (Karoline Leavitt, who was recently blasted for calling Trump "well-read," was there with her son.) One would be wrong. The president arrived in full golfing gear — including one of his many "USA/45-47" baseball caps — clearly showing he was there for more than a plate of eggs and bacon.
Trump missed a major part of an Easter celebration too
According to the official White House schedule, President Donald Trump was on "executive time" on Easter Sunday, the term for unstructured non-public activities. Normally, no one would begrudge a commander-in-chief some personal time, especially on a major holiday. But after Donald's staff insisted on painting him as a tireless worker sacrificing his pleasures for the sake of America, the photos proving otherwise left them with Easter egg on their face.
Putting aside Donald's questionable rep on the golf course (spoiler alert: he cheats like crazy), his appearance at his country club stood out for other reasons. The president's itinerary didn't include any church services that day, an odd omission for a man who brags about bringing Christianity back to the country. On Facebook, a user pointed out, "Trump caught skipping Easter church service," which elicited such reactions as, "Skipping' implies that he ever goes," "He attends Our Lady of the Greens every Sunday!" and "Here comes the 'Jesus is everywhere, even on the golf course' explanation from Karoline."
Easter Monday found the president back in the spotlight as he and first lady Melania Trump hosted the traditional White House Easter Egg Roll. Trading his golf whites for his traditional blue suit, Donald made a quick mention of the meaning of the holiday before launching into his (also traditional) smug list of accomplishments in the military and stock market. The grounds were similarly self-serving, with oversized Easter egg decorations featuring his signature, and the prez also Sharpied some envelopes as souvenirs for the guests. On second thought, maybe we were too hasty to want to see him again ...