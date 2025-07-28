Trump Gets Caught Cheating At Golf And The Response Will Send His Ego Spiraling

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For a man who enjoys calling out his opponents for supposedly influencing outcomes, President Donald Trump seems to do quite a bit of that himself. Trump's questionable reputation on the golf course was just highlighted by a video clip now going mega-viral. During his recent visit to Scotland, the president took time to play some rounds at his Turnberry golf course. Cameras caught Trump's caddies walking just ahead of his golf cart as it approached a sand bunker. One of the caddies is clearly shown taking a ball and tossing it behind him onto the turf just before Trump exits the cart and prepares to swing.

High resolution video of Trump's caddie placing a golf ball for him at his Turnberry Golf Resort in Scotland. Trump approached to play like it was no big deal. pic.twitter.com/hdKq0Bxzlv — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 28, 2025

The incident set off a firestorm online. Supporters of the divisive POTUS brushed it off as no big deal. One commenter on X, formerly Twitter, yawned, "This isn't a tournament. LOL It's a round of golf and probably couldn't find his ball. The caddie dropped one for him. Take it easy." Another suggested Trump wasn't actually keeping score, snarking, "He owns the golf course and can hit as many balls as he wants. Who gives a stuff?" But critics saw the play quite differently, and Trump wouldn't be happy to see the way he's being roasted. One called the move "a metaphor for his entire presidency." A detractor agreed, "Trump caught cheating at golf. Everything he does is crooked."

Even more eyebrows would have been raised if this had been an actual tournament. Trump's championship golf wins often evoke the word that rhymes with "wigged," since they coincidentally occur at the very courses he owns. This was a casual game, but it followed a pattern fellow golfers have known for years.