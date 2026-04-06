Trump's Cracked Façade Goes From Bad To Worse On Easter In Bizarre Rant At 2026 Egg Roll

The White House Easter Egg Roll is a tradition that officially started under president Rutherford B. Hayes, but was supposedly happening even earlier, with reports that it was during Abraham Lincoln's time in office that the event began. The festivities have become a custom that gives the sitting president a chance to show off their lighter side as they talk to children and stand next to someone wearing an Easter Bunny outfit. In general, it isn't a place to make news or threaten other countries, but Donald Trump has never been one to follow in the footsteps of his predecessors.

Before the festivities kicked off in earnest, the president and his first lady, Melania Trump, stood on the White House balcony to give a speech. Standing there with them was the Easter Bunny, creating a surreal image as Donald started to discuss the reason for the holiday before switching over to boast about breaking records in the stock market, which, as he gave his Easter speech, was down more than 1000 points since the start of 2026. From there, Donald moved on to the ongoing war with Iran, saying, "You don't mind when the enemy is weak, but that enemy is strong. Not so strong like they were about a month ago. I can tell you, right now they're not too strong at all, in my opinion, but we will soon find out, aren't we?" The twice-elected president went on to discuss the mission to rescue two American pilots who were shot down over Iran before switching over to Venezuela, farmers, eggs, and whether or not they should have bought used fencing for the event.