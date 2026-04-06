Trump's Cracked Façade Goes From Bad To Worse On Easter In Bizarre Rant At 2026 Egg Roll
The White House Easter Egg Roll is a tradition that officially started under president Rutherford B. Hayes, but was supposedly happening even earlier, with reports that it was during Abraham Lincoln's time in office that the event began. The festivities have become a custom that gives the sitting president a chance to show off their lighter side as they talk to children and stand next to someone wearing an Easter Bunny outfit. In general, it isn't a place to make news or threaten other countries, but Donald Trump has never been one to follow in the footsteps of his predecessors.
Before the festivities kicked off in earnest, the president and his first lady, Melania Trump, stood on the White House balcony to give a speech. Standing there with them was the Easter Bunny, creating a surreal image as Donald started to discuss the reason for the holiday before switching over to boast about breaking records in the stock market, which, as he gave his Easter speech, was down more than 1000 points since the start of 2026. From there, Donald moved on to the ongoing war with Iran, saying, "You don't mind when the enemy is weak, but that enemy is strong. Not so strong like they were about a month ago. I can tell you, right now they're not too strong at all, in my opinion, but we will soon find out, aren't we?" The twice-elected president went on to discuss the mission to rescue two American pilots who were shot down over Iran before switching over to Venezuela, farmers, eggs, and whether or not they should have bought used fencing for the event.
Donald Trump spent Easter going after his adversaries.
Donald Trump's Easter speech was nothing new for the president. In 2025, he used the holiday to go after "radical left lunatics" and showed off a collectible card of the 2024 assassination attempt on his life to the children who attended that year's White House Easter Egg Roll. This year, his focus is on Iran, but the shocking twists and turns started even before Good Friday. In the days leading up to Easter, Trump gave a speech at the White House Easter lunch where he gave Erika Kirk a sinister shoutout. The next day, he gave Pam Bondi a very harsh kick out the door.
Then, early in the morning of Easter Sunday, as families searched for colored eggs that the Easter Bunny hid, Trump was on Truth Social threatening to commit war crimes and cursing at Iran, writing, "Open the F***in' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH!" before following that up with a cryptic post that just read, "Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!" All of this has led to a lot of concern and confusion, both from the left and the right. Former senior advisor to Barack Obama David Axelrod took to X to ask, "What is going on with @POTUS? He's often been erratic but this?!?" And Marjorie Taylor Green, once one of Trump's most vocal supporters, posted, "This is not making America great again, this is evil." Trump ended Easter Sunday by complaining about the Supreme Court and saying that they would know what to do about birthright citizenship if they would just watch Mark Levin on Fox News. While he posted or reposted a number of times throughout the day, Trump never mentioned Easter itself.