Donald Trump's Easter 'Greeting' Proves Joe Biden Still Lives Rent-Free In His Mind

Always true to form, President Donald Trump posted a shall we say interesting message to his Truth Social account on Easter Sunday. While the divisive politician did wish his constituents a happy holiday, Trump more so posted it facetiously rather than sincerely. Moreover, the president used his platform to bash basically anyone who didn't side with him and his ideologies about border security and its policies — including Former President Joe Biden. Trump's lengthy rant was also posted to the official White House Instagram in collaboration with the dedicated POTUS account.

For a holiday that's supposed to be a happy, thankful, and peaceful event, this was a strange way to celebrate it. Of course, Trump finding yet another way to smear Biden's name, alongside reiterating how the 2020 election was rigged, wasn't terribly surprising. Just as frequently as the president spends time with Elon Musk, who ditched his family yet again to hang out with his BFF on Easter, he makes sure to mention Biden's name just as much, like at the recent National Republican Congressional Committee dinner. During his rambling speech, Trump revealed he can't quit Biden or nicknames.

The former "Apprentice" host must have missed the lesson in preschool about not calling people names, because Trump has made up some of the wildest nicknames for his political opponents. Among others, he loves referring to Biden as "Crooked Joe" and "Sleepy Joe," the latter of which was even used in his Easter post. As much as Trump references Biden, it's hard not to picture the former president pulling a Regina George and asking his outspoken successor, "Why are you so obsessed with me?"