Donald Trump's Easter 'Greeting' Proves Joe Biden Still Lives Rent-Free In His Mind
Always true to form, President Donald Trump posted a shall we say interesting message to his Truth Social account on Easter Sunday. While the divisive politician did wish his constituents a happy holiday, Trump more so posted it facetiously rather than sincerely. Moreover, the president used his platform to bash basically anyone who didn't side with him and his ideologies about border security and its policies — including Former President Joe Biden. Trump's lengthy rant was also posted to the official White House Instagram in collaboration with the dedicated POTUS account.
For a holiday that's supposed to be a happy, thankful, and peaceful event, this was a strange way to celebrate it. Of course, Trump finding yet another way to smear Biden's name, alongside reiterating how the 2020 election was rigged, wasn't terribly surprising. Just as frequently as the president spends time with Elon Musk, who ditched his family yet again to hang out with his BFF on Easter, he makes sure to mention Biden's name just as much, like at the recent National Republican Congressional Committee dinner. During his rambling speech, Trump revealed he can't quit Biden or nicknames.
The former "Apprentice" host must have missed the lesson in preschool about not calling people names, because Trump has made up some of the wildest nicknames for his political opponents. Among others, he loves referring to Biden as "Crooked Joe" and "Sleepy Joe," the latter of which was even used in his Easter post. As much as Trump references Biden, it's hard not to picture the former president pulling a Regina George and asking his outspoken successor, "Why are you so obsessed with me?"
Trump's Easter message didn't go over well online
Maybe Donald Trump should stick to a simple Easter message next year, like his wife, Melania Trump, posted to her account on X, formerly known as Twitter. She quite literally just wrote "Happy Easter!" alongside a cute illustration of a bunny next to an Easter basket, the equivalent of something your grandmother would text you. It's sweet, simple, and, most importantly, doesn't insult anyone or call them out directly.
People online weren't thrilled with Trump's Easter hello either, with one X user pointing out the hypocrisy of political party members, writing, "If Obama [had] tweeted, Happy Easter to the right wing lunatics, people like [Ted Cruz] would have moved to impeach him. Yet, Trump has done it for over 8 years and Ted remains silent." Another user took the opportunity to make a hilarious Easter pun at Trump's expense.
"Donald Trump is invoking Joe Biden this resurrection day, which means his dementia is flaring up again," they quipped. In response to that tweet, someone else asked the million-dollar question: "What's the deal with his obsession with Biden?" Like the Tootsie Pop commercial guy always says, "The world may never know."