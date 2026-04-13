Side-By-Side Pics Of The Charlie's Angels Cast Show How Much They've Changed

Given just how long it's been since they shared the screen together on "Charlie's Angels," you may be wondering just what Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd have been up to in the years following. Smith and Ladd have both continued their acting careers well into the 2020s.

Smith — who holds the distinction of being the only member of the main "Charlie's Angels" trio to star in all five seasons of the original show — made a couple guest appearances on The CW's sports drama "All American" from 2021 to 2024. Prior to this, she reprised her most famous role for a cameo in the aforementioned "Charlie's Angels" reboot film in 2019. Ladd, meanwhile, has similarly remained a staple of the small screen in the decades since she became an Angel. She appeared on "American Crime Story" in 2016. At the time of writing, her most recent credit is in the 2023 Great American Family holiday television film "A Christmas for the Ages."

Finally, there's Jackson, who actually made the decision to leave Hollywood, and her final credit to date came in a 2007 episode of "Criminal Minds." During a chat with People at the aforementioned 50th anniversary event, Jackson cited the intense notoriety of being a TV star as the reason she stepped out of the limelight. "We lost our privacy, totally. We just absolutely totally lost every bit of privacy. And then, to make it worse, those horrible tabloids," she said, adding that her perspective on the matter extends to social media. However, she was glad to get back together with her former co-stars and told the outlet, "It's nice to have a sister. And that's what it feels like."