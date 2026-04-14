The Tragic Health Scare The Charlie's Angels Cast Has In Common
Fighting bad guys is nothing compared to going through a major health scare — and the original stars of "Charlie's Angels" have done both. Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd starred in the 1970s sitcom together, and over the years, they've also all faced the same tragic illness: breast cancer. When the stars reunited for the series' 50th anniversary at the Paley Center's PaleyFest LA on April 6, 2026, they got vulnerable about their diagnoses and how they helped each other through the difficult treatment and recovery.
During the event, Ladd opened up about her challenging journey with breast cancer, a disease many other celebrities have had. "It's always a shock, and mine was an aggressive form," she said, according to Variety. She revealed that she lost her hair while going through chemotherapy, adding, "It was a long, hard road." Smith shared that she had gone through it earlier, and even sent Ladd the wigs she used during her treatment.
In an April 7 interview with Maria Shriver for Today, the women talked about how breast cancer brought them closer. "It just connects you because you know what they're going through," Smith said. "And that's when I talk about the power of girlfriends." Elsewhere in the interview, Jackson reflected on their long-lasting friendship. "Nobody ever had to say, 'I've got your back.' That was just the way it was," she said.
The Charlie's Angels stars open up about their own cancer experiences
Kate Jackson was the first "Angel" to be diagnosed with breast cancer in 1987 and again in 1989, which was treated with a partial mastectomy and reconstructive surgery (via People). Jaclyn Smith was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002, and she treated it with a lumpectomy and radiation. She said her friends helped her get through it, telling HealthyWomen in June 2022, "Oh boy, the power of girlfriends, and they didn't relate it to anything but support and taking me to lunch and taking me to the radiation. I never once went by myself."
Additionally, Farrah Fawcett — who starred in the first season of "Charlie's Angels" — had her own tragic experience with cancer. She was diagnosed with a different type cancer in 2006 and died from the disease in June 2009. One month before her death, she opened up about the experience in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. "It was stressful. I was terrified of getting the chemo. It's not pleasant. And the radiation is not pleasant," she told the outlet. "It becomes your life. ... It's all you talk about. It's all-consuming. Then, your quality of life is never the same."
While at PaleyFest LA, Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd encouraged women to get their annual mammograms, per Variety. "Early detection is key. Find it early enough and you'll probably be all right," Jackson said. Ladd chimed in, "If you find something, don't ignore it." According to the American Cancer Society, women at average risk of breast cancer have the option to start getting a mammogram every year beginning at age 40.