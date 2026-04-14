The Tragic Health Scare The Charlie's Angels Cast Has In Common

Fighting bad guys is nothing compared to going through a major health scare — and the original stars of "Charlie's Angels" have done both. Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd starred in the 1970s sitcom together, and over the years, they've also all faced the same tragic illness: breast cancer. When the stars reunited for the series' 50th anniversary at the Paley Center's PaleyFest LA on April 6, 2026, they got vulnerable about their diagnoses and how they helped each other through the difficult treatment and recovery.

During the event, Ladd opened up about her challenging journey with breast cancer, a disease many other celebrities have had. "It's always a shock, and mine was an aggressive form," she said, according to Variety. She revealed that she lost her hair while going through chemotherapy, adding, "It was a long, hard road." Smith shared that she had gone through it earlier, and even sent Ladd the wigs she used during her treatment.

In an April 7 interview with Maria Shriver for Today, the women talked about how breast cancer brought them closer. "It just connects you because you know what they're going through," Smith said. "And that's when I talk about the power of girlfriends." Elsewhere in the interview, Jackson reflected on their long-lasting friendship. "Nobody ever had to say, 'I've got your back.' That was just the way it was," she said.