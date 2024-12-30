Celebs Who Have Been Bravely Honest About Their Breast Cancer

"The Office" star Jenna Fischer opened up about her breast cancer experience, marking a serious turn for an actress known for her humor. Fischer's diagnosis was yet another sobering reminder that cancer does not care about fame or career. "I think the word that really got me was when we found out that I was triple-positive and my oncologist said chemotherapy. That was when I really lost it," she recalled on "Today" of when she learned of the surprising diagnosis.

Though her journey was challenging, she credited her support network and her children with helping her through the toughest days. "They're 10 and they're 13, and they were going to be living in the house while I went through this. Fischer's candid account sheds light on the physical and emotional toll of cancer, encouraging others to seek support in their own battles," the actress said of her children's support. "And then we just kind of did it together. And they were amazing," she added. As of December 2024, Fischer is officially cancer-free and credits humor for helping her through it. "Humor helped through all of this. And working helped. And staying in the world helped," she told Hoda on the "Today" show. As it turns out humor and community can sometimes be the best medicine.

