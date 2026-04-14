Painfully Awkward Pics Of Todd Blanche & His Wife Are Eyebrow-Raising
Pam Bondi's replacement, Todd Blanche, may have been photographed with Kaitlan Collins during a lunch outing with the CNN anchor in December 2024, but make no mistake — he's been married to his wife, Kristine Blanche, since 1996. On her Instagram page, she shares a lot of cringeworthy reminders of this fact. The pair met when studying abroad in Australia, but, as fate would have it, they happened to be attending nearby schools in Washington, D.C. While Todd studied law and eventually found himself working as one of Donald Trump's personal attorneys for his 2024 hush-money case, Kristine studied biology and got her Ph.D in medicine.
Although she spent two decades of her career working as a physician assistant in New York, Kristine broke away from conventional medicine after a series of consecutive family health emergencies in 2004. The doctor now runs a holistic health center, taking to her Instagram to post about gendered detoxes and gut health, alongside gushing about her husband Todd. The attorney seemingly has a lot of love to go around, as he can't help but ick everyone out with it.
Kristine's Instagram might seem like any mom's feed, but after Todd stepped up as Trump's new AG, it raised a lot of eyebrows. Netizens on X discovered an alleged fake review written by Todd for one of Kristine's detoxes, and the attorney is featured in several painfully awkward family photos, vacation pics, and filtered selfies. Todd might keep his personal Instagram private, but Kristine's has us wishing we could see significantly less.
We can't tell if this awkward prom pose was ironic
The awkward prom-pose is notorious at this point, but Todd Blanche and Kristine Blanche made it their own in these family beach photos. In a carousel on Instagram posted to commemorate their 27th wedding anniversary, Kristine offered her followers some advice: "Marry your best friend." That would naturally entail some goofy as well as loving moments, but the sincerity of the post makes it hard to believe that their stiff pose in the second slide was a self-aware joke. The shoot was also a family affair, with the last picture in the post featuring their two children, Justin and Sydney.
This boomer-angle selfie was less than flattering
Kristine Blanche and Todd Blanche had to capture their 2022 trip to Spain in the most down-to-earth way possible. The Instagram reel posted by the holistic doctor had all of the greatest hits: panorama of the mountainscape, unglamorous iPhone pictures of the inside of a mountain monastery, and the classic video-selfie from the worst possible angles. Both wearing thin-framed sunglasses and smiling into the camera, this is the type of content that should stay in the family group chat.
They needed some space in this Christmas family photo
With the majority of their photos together being so close and personal, Kristine Blanche and Todd Blanche's family Instagram post for Christmas 2025 showcases a massive departure from ... each other? Aside from keeping their kids close but maintaining a decent amount of space between them, the husband and wife also look like they're dressed for entirely different events. Todd's gingham dress shirt and fire-engine-red bowtie are a fashion faux pas in their own right, but stick out against Kristine's burgundy boho paisley moment. Regardless of the occasion, we think anyone would agree there's a lot going on here.
Actually ... maybe space is preferred
Based on Kristine Blanche's Instagram feed, anybody would be able to tell that she and Todd Blanche are very close. Kristine's 2020 Valentine's Day tribute post, however, might have been a little too close for comfort. Todd's arm is slinked around her waist as he beams alongside her, clinking flutes as Kristine puts her hand on his face. The picture doesn't exactly scream "future AG" as much as it appears a little too intimate. We hope Todd realizes that his AG job entails fewer romantic getaways with Kristine ... or at least hopefully fewer posts.
Kristine and Todd Blanche hopped on the Snapchat filter trend a decade too late
We all had a lot of fun with Snapchat filters back in 2014, but Todd Blanche and Kristine Blanche's decades-long relationship is also a commitment to cheesiness. Bringing in the weekend in an Instagram post from February 2022, they made sure to bring out the Floridian heat with a flaming-hot aviator filter and cheesy smirks. If their big, bright smiles didn't convey it enough, the couple's out-of-date selfie was posted right after Kristine disclosed that her "yummy hubby" was her happy place. Who are we to yuck someone's yum?
They are clearly a big fan of poses
Todd Blanche and Kristine Blanche came full circle from their awkward prom-pose to this oddly stiff couple's photo of the pair leaning over a wooden railing. Bringing their signature cheese, we can't help but wonder if corny is just their natural brand. In all honesty, considering the other messy marriages in Washington, it is kind of refreshing to see a couple be so unabashedly in love. However, while they might bring a certain mom & dad aesthetic to Instagram, it doesn't change the fact that real people (outside of their family) depend on them.