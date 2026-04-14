Painfully Awkward Pics Of Todd Blanche & His Wife Are Eyebrow-Raising

Pam Bondi's replacement, Todd Blanche, may have been photographed with Kaitlan Collins during a lunch outing with the CNN anchor in December 2024, but make no mistake — he's been married to his wife, Kristine Blanche, since 1996. On her Instagram page, she shares a lot of cringeworthy reminders of this fact. The pair met when studying abroad in Australia, but, as fate would have it, they happened to be attending nearby schools in Washington, D.C. While Todd studied law and eventually found himself working as one of Donald Trump's personal attorneys for his 2024 hush-money case, Kristine studied biology and got her Ph.D in medicine.

Although she spent two decades of her career working as a physician assistant in New York, Kristine broke away from conventional medicine after a series of consecutive family health emergencies in 2004. The doctor now runs a holistic health center, taking to her Instagram to post about gendered detoxes and gut health, alongside gushing about her husband Todd. The attorney seemingly has a lot of love to go around, as he can't help but ick everyone out with it.

Kristine's Instagram might seem like any mom's feed, but after Todd stepped up as Trump's new AG, it raised a lot of eyebrows. Netizens on X discovered an alleged fake review written by Todd for one of Kristine's detoxes, and the attorney is featured in several painfully awkward family photos, vacation pics, and filtered selfies. Todd might keep his personal Instagram private, but Kristine's has us wishing we could see significantly less.