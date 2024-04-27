Who Are Donald Trump's Hush-Money Case Lawyers, Todd Blanche And Susan Necheles?

Donald Trump's "hush money" case marks the first criminal trial of any former president. For the case, in which he's alleged to have illegally falsified business records covering up payments to people with damaging stories on him in the months before the 2016 election, he's being represented by a different team of lawyers than we've seen him with at his recent civil trials. There's no Alina Habba next to him this time, though Habba did bat down reports of Trump falling asleep in court despite not being there herself.

Instead, Trump's lead lawyers for this criminal trial are Todd Blanche and Susan Necheles. Here's what we know about these seasoned criminal defense lawyers.

Blanche seems set to potentially be the most high-profile lawyer on the case after he gave the opening argument in Trump's criminal trial; he started with the words, "Donald Trump is innocent," via CNN. And he may have already found himself on the judge's bad side. During a hearing over whether Trump had knowingly violated the judge's gag order, Judge Juan M. Merchan told Blanche, "you're losing all credibility in the court," per Fox News. Not what a lawyer wants to hear.