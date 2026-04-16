6 Times Elle Fanning Channeled Hollywood Icon Marilyn Monroe

Elle Fanning has grown up famous — which means we've seen her stunning transformation over the years in real time. But one thing that has always remained the same about the "Margot's Got Money Troubles" star, from her youth until today, is her love of one legendary Hollywood starlet — Marilyn Monroe. Fanning has been emulating Marilyn Monroe's beauty, fashion, and confidence ever since she was a young child.

In a chat with Interview Magazine in April 2014, Fanning revealed that she became an instant fan of Monroe at age 7 after first seeing a picture of her. "I didn't know that she was such a big icon," Fanning told the outlet. "But I would just look at her and I was mesmerized. She was beautiful and so ... truthful. She's not faking it." Fanning seems to take after her, often showing off her exuberant smile and classic beauty while walking the red carpet.