When "Survivor" made its debut in the summer of 2000, who could have guessed it would change the face of television by introducing the reality TV genre, while also becoming a ratings hit that's still going strong, a quarter-century later? Yet here we are, with "Survivor" celebrating its 50th season in 2026, having introduced viewers to hundreds of castaways scheming and strategizing as they attempt to outwit, outplay, and outlast their way to the show's million-dollar prize.

While most of those contestants have returned to their pre-"Survivor" lives, several have achieved further fame. Elisabeth Hasselbeck, for example, went on to stir controversy on "The View," while Tammy Leitner became a Peabody Award-winning journalist. Then, of course, there's Chase Rice, who parlayed his "Survivor" fame into a successful career as a country singer, while Rob "Boston" Mariano and his wife, Amber (who met on the show), have become reality TV veterans.

On the other end of the spectrum, however, are "Survivor" alums who returned to the spotlight — not because of their accomplishments, but due to illegal activity that landed them behind bars. To find out more, read on for a rundown of "Survivor" contestants who have been arrested.