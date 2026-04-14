Survivor Contestants Who Have Been Arrested
When "Survivor" made its debut in the summer of 2000, who could have guessed it would change the face of television by introducing the reality TV genre, while also becoming a ratings hit that's still going strong, a quarter-century later? Yet here we are, with "Survivor" celebrating its 50th season in 2026, having introduced viewers to hundreds of castaways scheming and strategizing as they attempt to outwit, outplay, and outlast their way to the show's million-dollar prize.
While most of those contestants have returned to their pre-"Survivor" lives, several have achieved further fame. Elisabeth Hasselbeck, for example, went on to stir controversy on "The View," while Tammy Leitner became a Peabody Award-winning journalist. Then, of course, there's Chase Rice, who parlayed his "Survivor" fame into a successful career as a country singer, while Rob "Boston" Mariano and his wife, Amber (who met on the show), have become reality TV veterans.
On the other end of the spectrum, however, are "Survivor" alums who returned to the spotlight — not because of their accomplishments, but due to illegal activity that landed them behind bars. To find out more, read on for a rundown of "Survivor" contestants who have been arrested.
Michael Skupin was convicted of larceny and possession of child pornograpy
Competing in the second season of "Survivor," Michael Skupin became the first castaway to be medically evacuated when he accidentally fell into a campfire and suffered severe burns. He returned for the 25th season, in which Denise Stapley's victory left him and actor Lisa Whelchel as runner-ups. If you've ever wondered what happened to Blair Warner from "The Facts of Life," now you know.
In 2016, authorities seized Skupin's laptop, part of an investigation into claims that he'd been running a Ponzi scheme, allegedly luring new investors to give him money, which he then used to pay existing investors. While searching that laptop, investigators discovered inappropriate images of children, which led to his arrest on a dozen felony charges, including larceny and possession of child pornography. Following his arrest, Skupin — the father of seven children — issued a statement to People claiming he'd been wrongfully accused, and would fight to defend his innocence. "I have never, ever hurt a child in any way — not as alleged and not ever," he said.
Skupin was placed on trial later that year. Despite his denials that he hadn't downloaded the pornographic images onto his computer, he was found guilty. He was sentenced to up to four years in prison and ordered to pay $31,800 to the victims of his financial fraud. Skupin was released after serving one year and registered as a sex offender; after a subsequent appeal, his sentence was upheld.
Brandon Hantz faced a 40-year sentence after being charged with racketeering
The nephew of villainous three-time "Survivor" contestant Russell Hantz, Brandon Hantz was at the center of one of the most dramatic eliminations in "Survivor" history. Having previously appeared in Season 23, he became infamous for his second time on the show, when a furious Tribal Council meltdown led to his ouster in the 26th season in 2013.
More than a decade later, Hantz was on the wrong side of the law when he was arrested in 2025. As USA Today reported, he and 13 others were named in a federal indictment accusing them of being members of the Bandidos, "an allegedly violent, transnational motorcycle gang." Charged with arson and racketeering, Hantz faced a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison for each charge — a maximum of 40 years. (Arson, by the way, proved to be a somewhat ironic charge considering his threats to "burn the shelter to the ground" during his infamous Tribal Council outburst.)
"The indictment here not only alleges shocking crimes of violence, but also alleges that these offenses were committed openly and wantonly, where any innocent member of the public could have been hurt or killed," U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said in a press release via the U.S. Department of Justice about the Bandidos indictments. As of April 2026, Hantz is still awaiting trial.
Silas Gaither was accused of sexual assault
Longtime fans of "Survivor" may remember Silas Gaither from the series' third season, which took place within the Shaba National Preserve in Kenya. His tenure on the show was fairly brief, with host Jeff Probst snuffing his torch in the season's fifth episode. Unlike some of his fellow "Survivor" alums, Gaither did not pursue a continued presence in reality television but embarked on a career as an actor and TV host, which fizzled out in 2010.
He remained under the radar until 2019, when he made headlines for his arrest. Placed in police custody, Gaither was charged with sexual assault and held on a $50,000 bail. When he came before a judge, Gaither entered a guilty plea to a lesser charge, aggravated assault. Ultimately, he served no jail time, instead receiving a six-year suspended sentence and six years' probation.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Drew Christy was arrested on charges of criminal mischief
Drew Christy — whose full name is Andrew John Christy — competed in the 29th season of "Survivor" in 2014. A model who'd worked for the likes of Ralph Lauren and Dolce and Gabbana, he's best remembered for his off-putting arrogance and for intentionally botching an immunity challenge to eliminate a rival but instead led to his removal from the show. "I definitely made some detrimental mistakes, starting with throwing the challenge," Christy told TV Guide. "I was a little bit overconfident and delusional, a little bit cocky with some things that I said and was doing out there."
In 2016, just two years after his season of "Survivor" aired on TV, Christy was arrested. He was charged with criminal mischief for allegedly using a shovel to dig up an area of ground and damaging cable, telephone, and internet cables. His neighbors were left without service, with the damage estimated at nearly $2,900.
Jon 'Jonny FairPlay' Dalton was arrested on suspicion of ripping off his grandma
Calling himself "Jonny Fairplay," Jon Dalton had a memorable run on the seventh season of "Survivor," notoriously drumming up sympathy from the other castaways by fibbing that his very-much-alive grandmother had kicked the bucket. He was brought back for Season 16 but requested that his torch be snuffed immediately so he could return home to be with his pregnant girlfriend, who was home alone.
In an ironic twist of fate, the same grandma who was at the center of Dalton's big "Survivor" lie was also the reason for his 2020 arrest. Dalton and his mother, Patsy Hall, turned themselves in when they learned that an arrest warrant had been issued for them, stemming from accusations they'd stolen $5,000 worth of furnishings and jewelry from his grandmother, who'd been diagnosed with dementia. Charged with larceny, Dalton issued a statement to the Associated Press. "I [we] have been unjustly charged by a family member," he wrote. "I welcome the opportunity to vindicate myself [and my mother]."
The charges were later dismissed. "These warrants were issued based on the statements of a disgruntled family member," Dalton said in a subsequent statement to Entertainment Weekly. Pointing out that no investigation was undertaken and no evidence found, he signed off by writing, "Love to Jean Cook... aka dead grandma." Sadly, in 2025, Dalton's grandmother died for real.
Judson 'Fabio' Birza was jailed for skateboarding under the influence
Known to viewers as "Fabio," long-haired surfer dude Judson Birza confounded expectations when he walked away with the million-dollar prize in the finale of "Survivor: Nicaragua" in 2010. While viewers and his fellow castaways didn't see it coming, when Birza was asked whether he thought he would win, he offered a confident response. "Dude, you know what? I was pretty sure," he told the Regina Leader-Post.
The year after his "Survivor" win, the newly minted reality-TV millionaire ran afoul of the law for an unexpected reason when he was arrested for riding his skateboard while allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance. As TMZ reported, police officers noticed him skating on a street — which is illegal — and stopped him. They believed he was acting odd and hauled him down to the station. While there, it was discovered he already had a DUI-related warrant and had also violated his probation.
Birza was subsequently freed after ponying up the bail of $37,000, and then ordered a stretch limo to pick him up from jail. On his way into the limousine, he spoke with TMZ and accused the cops who'd arrested him of chicanery. "Dude, this is such bulls**t," he complained. "These cops ... they're trying all sneaky, like, manipulation, kinda making me feel weird [sic] ..."
Kim Wolfe was arrested at the DMV in a case of mistaken identity
After Kim Spradlin won the show's "One World" season in 2012, and later returned for the "Winners at War" season, Entertainment Weekly named her the best "Survivor" winner ever. Not long after her 2012 win, she married Bryan Wolfe. Using her married name, Kim Wolfe, she was later tapped to host a TV home-renovation series. In an exclusive interview, Wolfe tells us all about hosting "Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?"; in truth, her journey from "Survivor" winner to HGTV star has been amazing to behold.
Shortly after returning from her honeymoon, she went to the DMV to legally change her surname from Spradlin to Wolfe — a seemingly simple task that went wildly off the rails. During the process, a DMV employee saw that her name had been flagged in the computer system due to a warrant for her arrest for writing some bad checks. Next thing she knew, she was arrested and placed behind bars.
After spending eight hours in a jail cell, she posted a $1,500 bail only to discover the entire incident had been a massive mix-up. The alleged bad-check-writer shared her birthday and was also named Kimberly, leading to the apparently inattentive DMV staffer identifying the wrong person and then calling the cops. "Be careful at the DMV, ya never know what's going to happen," she later told TMZ, while offering some "Survivor"-style advice for prospective jailbirds. "Bring a jacket," she said, "it's cold in jail."
Debbie Wanner was arrested for falsifying test results in a lab
Competing in the 32nd and 34th seasons of "Survivor," Debbie Wanner captivated viewers with her quirky, eccentric personality and her claims of having various jobs, ranging from being a chemist to waiting tables at Red Lobster. It was one of those jobs that landed her in trouble with the law, years before she embarked on her "Survivor" journey.
Back in 2010, she was arrested and charged with three counts of falsifying the results of water samples taken after Hurricane Katrina. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Wanner agreed to take on the job with the knowledge that the company she worked for didn't have the appropriate equipment to accurately test those samples. She entered a guilty plea and was placed on one year of probation.
Even though she didn't win, she still found the experience on "Survivor" life changing. "The attention, life's a little more hectic, but it's pretty fun," she told CBS News. She subsequently made her acting debut in an episode of the daytime soap "The Bold and the Beautiful," which has certainly changed over the years. "I'm playing myself. So I'll be Debbie from 'Survivor' and they're going to do, just have fun with my character. 'Cause I can poke fun at myself," Wanner added.
Shoplifting resulted in Kat Edorsson's arrest
Kat Edorsson is a "Survivor" two-timer, having competed in both "One World" in 2012 and again in 2013 during the "Blood vs. Water" season. If given the chance, she'd happily try again. "Yes, sign me up!" she told Entertainment Weekly in 2020. Edorsson was arrested for shoplifting after an ill-fated attempt to steal a $108 jacket from a Macy's department store back in 2010. Speaking with E! News, she compared her arrest to the betrayal she experienced from her tribemates on "Survivor." "They are mistakes I will always have to live with for the rest of my life ... I felt just completely embarrassed and humiliated for both," she said.
While the shoplifting charges were dropped, she was arrested again in 2017. This time, the charge was battery; when cops responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance, they arrived to find Edorsson and her boyfriend in the midst of an argument, and then witnessed her slapping him across the face. Edorsson's lawyer later told TMZ that the case against her was "determined to be unsuitable for prosecution and the record of any charge has been dropped."
John Raymond was accused of cruelty to children
John Raymond was the first castaway to be eliminated from "Survivor: Thailand" in 2002. Interviewed by CBS News after his ouster, the Louisiana pastor blamed his prioritizing food and shelter over scheming and strategizing for his exit. "Forget about survival," he said. "This is 'Survivor.' It's different."
Twenty years later, Raymond returned to the spotlight when he was arrested over his role as headmaster at the Lakeside Christian School, accused of cruelty to three 13-year-old students who'd been talking in class by placing packing tape on their mouths, and then wrapping the tape around their heads. As People reported, he was arrested after a complaint was made to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services. "During the encounter, the students claim they had trouble breathing and that the removal process was painful," the complaint alleged. According to a police statement (via Facebook), an investigation uncovered further allegations of child abuse, including claims that Raymond held his hand over the mouth and nose of a 4-year-old boy prone to tantrums, until the child went "limp," and on another occasion held the same child upside down and "whipped him on the buttocks."
Raymond was charged with three felonies and was subsequently convicted. "I'm not guilty," Raymond said after the verdict had been read, reported NOLA.com. "I've never been cruel to a child, and I love children." In 2025, Raymond was sentenced to two years in prison, to be followed by three years' probation.
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
Jessica Kiper was arrested and charged with DUI
Known by the nickname "Sugar," Jessica Kiper came in third in 2008's "Survivor: Gabon," and was subsequently invited back for the "Heroes vs. Villains" season in 2010. A model and actor, Kiper has racked up an extensive roster of screen credits, both before and after her stints on "Survivor," appearing in TV series like "Gilmore Girls," "Weeds," and, most recently, the 2024 FX series "Clipped."
In early 2014, Kiper was arrested in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, after crashing her car into a parked vehicle. When police arrived on the scene, they determined alcohol was a factor, placing her under arrest and charging her with DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, and failure to maintain control. Kiper seemed to take her arrest with a grain of salt – she took a selfie while in the back of a police car, posting the pic on social media while joking that being arrested was a picnic compared to "Survivor."
Kiper discussed her brush with the law in a 2020 interview with Entertainment Weekly, recalling that she'd moved back to her Louisiana hometown, and "got a very public DUI (it was raining and this guy was hauling carpet on a little trailer with no lights, I called the cops, and my idiot friend mentioned I was on TV...). It was Baton Rouge, so they played it every night for a week on the local news, because nothing really happens there besides football." By 2020, however, she'd "cleaned up [her] act" and became a mom.
Richard Hatch was jailed for tax evasion when he failed to declare his 'Survivor' winnings
It's fair to say that the very first winner of "Survivor" has experienced mixed blessings from the show. Richard Hatch set the template for scheming and manipulation when he emerged from the show's inaugural finale as its first million-dollar winner. Yet when considering how Hatch spent his "Survivor" prize money, it's clear that his $1 million winnings are what ultimately led to his downfall, causing him decades of legal troubles. That's because he neglected to declare his "Survivor" winnings to the IRS.
In 2005, he was indicted by a grand jury and charged with tax evasion. He went to trial the following year, where a jury found him guilty; Hatch was subsequently sentenced to 51 months in the slammer and ordered to file amended tax returns and pay the outstanding arrears in full. He was released in 2009, but then jailed in 2011 for not paying the IRS what he still owed. After serving nine months, he was released in December 2011.
By 2026, a quarter-century after he made reality TV history, Hatch's legal problems had not abated. In March 2026, a judge ruled that Hatch still had an outstanding debt to the IRS, which had now inflated to nearly $3.3 million. Hatch responded by filing a notice of appeal. "I have spent 25 years trying to do the right thing in a complicated situation, and I remain committed to resolving this matter fairly," Hatch insisted in a statement to People. "I have nothing further to say while the appeal is pending."