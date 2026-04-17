Todd Blanche Has Already Had His Fair Share Of Embarrassing Moments
Pam Bondi is out, and Todd Blanche is in. After President Donald Trump unceremoniously fired his attorney general in April 2026, Bondi's deputy, Todd Blanche, quickly stepped into her shoes. Insiders allege that Trump's brutal ousting of Bondi was harsher than it seemed, and while Blanche was seemingly thrilled to take over, he has already made some of the same mistakes as his predecessor. Bondi's most embarrassing public meltdowns will live forever on the internet, and Blanche himself has lived through a few gaffes he probably wishes everyone would forget. Additionally, he also managed to embarrass his predecessor as he addressed reporters.
During the Trump staffer's first press briefing in April 2026, Blanche was introduced as the "acting" attorney general, even though Bondi was supposed to still be in the job until the end of the month. Naturally, reporters had questions, and Blanche appeared to be caught off guard. He stuttered through his answer, confirming, "I am the acting attorney general. As far as Pam Bondi's last day on the job, I'm the acting attorney general," (via Instagram). This came after he heaped praise on Bondi. Awkward. Blanche also claimed to have no clue as to why Trump fired her.
He notably served as the president's personal attorney before he was rewarded with the job of deputy U.S. attorney general. Blanche defended Trump during his hush money trial but lost the case (the trial famously ended with him convicted on all 34 felony counts). Despite his lack of success in the past, Blanche was still somehow deemed worthy of a cabinet position, and like most of his sycophants, Blanche has weathered some embarrassing moments on Trump's behalf.
Todd Blanche had an embarrassing day in court at Donald Trump's hush money trial
Donald Trump's hush money trial garnered plenty of media attention, and at the center of it all was Todd Blanche, who had legal analysts scratching their heads when his first cross-examination of key witness Michael Cohen, also a former Trump attorney, was much sloppier than expected. Instead of asking appropriate questions to make his case to the jury, Blanche opted to attack Cohen instead, blasting him for calling him names on social media. The attorney's first question was, "On April 23, after the trial started in this case, you went on TikTok and called me a 'crying little s***,' didn't you?" per Newsweek.
"Sounds like something I would say," Cohen deadpanned in response. The prosecutor objected to the question, and Judge Juan Merchan sustained it, inquiring about why Blanche was making the cross-examination personal. Trump's lawyer argued that he wanted to demonstrate that Cohen was a biased witness, but the judge rejected this. Legal analyst Glenn Kirschner discussed the moment in court on his YouTube channel. Among other things, he decried Blanche's line of questioning as a "pretty historic stumble," while admitting, "[It is] hard for me to imagine a worse opening, a worse first question on cross-examination of the single most important witness in a high-profile trial."
Things didn't really improve for Blanche as the trial wore on either. On subsequent court dates, he tried to dismiss the importance of Trump's infamous "Access Hollywood" tape. His venture ultimately failed, with the prosecution subsequently managing to underscore the tape's, and the divisive politician's shocking comments, significance to the case.
Todd Blanche's reputation took a hit with his handling of the Epstein files
Much like Pam Bondi, Todd Blanche doesn't have a great track record when it comes to handling the infamous Epstein files. Blanche questioned convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, in 2025, as pressure mounted on the Trump administration to release the documents in their entirety. Instead of getting any useful information out of Maxwell, Blanche appeared to have simply questioned her in an attempt to get Epstein's accomplice on the record saying that Donald Trump had no knowledge of and didn't participate in her longtime friend's sex trafficking ring.
"It is very concerning when you have someone who was formerly the president's personal lawyer then getting involved to possibly assist the president in protecting his own image in this," Pennsylvania law professor Claire Finkelstein explained to NPR. Certain experts described the whole ordeal as totally embarrassing. Blanche failed to ask Maxwell any questions about her and Epstein's emails, which were later released, claiming that he wasn't in possession of them when he spoke to her.
"He realizes how bad this looks. So he publicly tweets that the Epstein estate 'hid' these emails from the government, which is why he didn't have them before," Former District Attorney for Westchester County Mimi Rocah told Slate. "For a prosecutor to go in and supposedly be seeking the truth and not have someone's full emails is irregular." Rocah also noted that Blanche didn't press Maxwell at all, and did a poor job of questioning her overall. She didn't necessarily doubt his ability as a prosecutor but believed that he was holding back with Maxwell. "It was beyond jaw-dropping to see the number two person at the DOJ conduct himself this way," Rocah pointed out.
Todd Blanche was called incompetent after seemingly condoning Trump prosecuting his adversaries
Todd Blanche's first press conference in April 2026 was filled with jaw-dropping moments, including when he seemed to condone President Donald Trump's legal vendetta against his many political adversaries. A journalist asked Blance to clarify how he would respond to his boss's demands that his enemies be prosecuted, and the acting AG's answer wasn't at all comforting. "We have thousands of ongoing investigations and prosecutions going on in this country right now," Blanche confirmed. "And it is true that some of them involve men, women, and entities that the president in the past has had issues with and that [he] believes should be investigated. That is his right and indeed it is his duty to do that." The acting AG quickly added, "Meaning, to lead this country. And so I do not view this as pressure. I do not view this as something that is going to keep me up at night," (via the Associated Press).
Likewise, Blanche asserted that Trump wasn't busy with a revenge tour. Rather, he simply wants to see justice being served. This statement made headlines, evoking widespread criticism, with many not buying into the idea whatsoever. "This is what incompetence sounds like," one netizen commented on YouTube. "His knees must be hurting really badly," another quipped. Plenty of others expressed their shock that Blanche ever even got into law school. Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, also weighed in, surmising that Blanche isn't the right person to be attorney general. "Where do these people come from? Is there a hidden nuthouse close by the White House!" one questioned. Someone else compared Blanche to a puppet, noting that he is simply another loyal Trump sycophant.
Todd Blanche got a law woefully wrong during an interview
Those questioning how Todd Blanche got into law school have their reasons, as it turns out. The acting attorney general made a total fool of himself during a February 2026 interview with ABC News host George Stephanopoulos, while discussing illegal immigrants and the laws that apply to them. As Stephanopoulos pointed out, "The president said he was going to prioritize those who had criminal records. But about 70% at least of those who have been detained don't have criminal records," (via YouTube). Blanche quickly responded, "Well, just — hang on. The fact that they're here illegally is a crime." He argued that, even if they hadn't engaged in any illegal activity, their mere presence in the United States without the required documentation makes them criminals by default.
The law says otherwise, however, as other legal experts were quick to point out. "That's the Deputy Attorney General getting the law wrong on TV," immigration lawyer Aaron Reichlin-Melnick clarified on X. "But don't trust me, here's the Supreme Court making the point," he noted, adding a screenshot of a 2012 Supreme Court ruling that states: "As a general rule, it is not a crime for a removable alien to remain present in the United States." Social media users rushed to weigh in on the flub, with one exasperated commenter sharing, "Even I know this and I'm not a lawyer." Others argued that Blanche knew he was misrepresenting the law but did so on purpose, in favor of President Donald Trump's base, who simply wants to see all undocumented immigrants removed from the U.S.
Todd Blanche gave people secondhand embarrassment when he publicly loved on Trump
Todd Blanche's first press conference didn't just see the acting attorney general excusing Donald Trump's behavior when it comes to prosecuting his political adversaries; it also revealed just how desperate he is to appease his boss. Pam Bondi's replacement gave everyone the ick with just four simple words during the conference, when he professed his undying love for the president. Blanche reiterated that he didn't ask for Pam Bondi's job, but that he was nonetheless extremely honored to be standing in as attorney general while the divisive president decided who to appoint in the role more permanently. Apparently, though, Blanche was desperately hoping that person would be him, given the inordinate praise he lavished on his boss.
"I love working for President Trump. It's the greatest honor of a lifetime," the controversial leader's former personal attorney enthused, reiterating that whatever he asked him to do next would be "an honor," even if it meant not getting appointed in Bondi's role. "If he chooses to nominate somebody else and asks me to go do something else, I will say, 'Thank you very much. I love you, sir,'" Blanche rhapsodized, per USA Today. The internet had a field day following his Trump love fest.
"The fact that Blanche felt the need to add 'I love you, sir' at the end of this is the perfect expression of what pathetic lapdogs Trump insists on surrounding himself with. Just insanely embarrassing," one netizen penned on X. "What a boot licker," another jabbed. A third added, "Has a presidential staffer ever said anything so embarrassingly smarmy and fawning? He is fully indoctrinated into the Trump Cult!"