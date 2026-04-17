Todd Blanche Has Already Had His Fair Share Of Embarrassing Moments

Pam Bondi is out, and Todd Blanche is in. After President Donald Trump unceremoniously fired his attorney general in April 2026, Bondi's deputy, Todd Blanche, quickly stepped into her shoes. Insiders allege that Trump's brutal ousting of Bondi was harsher than it seemed, and while Blanche was seemingly thrilled to take over, he has already made some of the same mistakes as his predecessor. Bondi's most embarrassing public meltdowns will live forever on the internet, and Blanche himself has lived through a few gaffes he probably wishes everyone would forget. Additionally, he also managed to embarrass his predecessor as he addressed reporters.

During the Trump staffer's first press briefing in April 2026, Blanche was introduced as the "acting" attorney general, even though Bondi was supposed to still be in the job until the end of the month. Naturally, reporters had questions, and Blanche appeared to be caught off guard. He stuttered through his answer, confirming, "I am the acting attorney general. As far as Pam Bondi's last day on the job, I'm the acting attorney general," (via Instagram). This came after he heaped praise on Bondi. Awkward. Blanche also claimed to have no clue as to why Trump fired her.

He notably served as the president's personal attorney before he was rewarded with the job of deputy U.S. attorney general. Blanche defended Trump during his hush money trial but lost the case (the trial famously ended with him convicted on all 34 felony counts). Despite his lack of success in the past, Blanche was still somehow deemed worthy of a cabinet position, and like most of his sycophants, Blanche has weathered some embarrassing moments on Trump's behalf.