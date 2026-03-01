Pam Bondi's Most Embarrassing Public Meltdowns

Pam Bondi's most explosive meltdown happened in February 2026, when the attorney general was called before the House Judiciary Committee for a hearing on the Department of Justice's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. As with her meeting with the Senate Judiciary Committee, Bondi apparently showed up with pre-written attacks on members of the House all ready to go. The hearing, lasting over five hours, often turned into a shouting match between Bondi and members of the Democratic Party.

The most disturbing moment happened just 40 minutes in when Representative Pramila Jayapal asked Bondi to turn to the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein who were standing behind her and apologize for not meeting with them. Bondi refused to acknowledge them, saying, "I'm not going to get in the gutter for her theatrics." She then butted heads with ranking member Jerry Nadler when he asked how many Epstein co-conspirators have been indicted or were under investigation by the DOJ. Bondi began to respond without actually answering Nadler's query, leading him to request that she focus on what he asked. This angered Bondi, who yelled, "I'm gonna answer the question the way I want to answer the question!"

Shortly after, when Representative Zoe Lofgren asked about the killings of Renée Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of ICE officers, Bondi became enraged. "I find it interesting that she keeps going after President Trump, the greatest president in American history," she yelled. Bondi's praising of Trump was met with laughter, which only angered her more. She went on to suggest that Representative Becca Balint supported antisemitism. Bondi's accusation so disgusted Balint, who is Jewish and lost her grandfather in the Holocaust, that Balint walked out of the hearing.