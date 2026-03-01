Pam Bondi's Most Embarrassing Public Meltdowns
Being the United States attorney general under Donald Trump hasn't been easy for Pam Bondi. Behind the scenes, she is known to embarrass herself with reporters by calling them up crying when she doesn't want them to publish a story. But Bondi's awkward moments aren't just saved for off-the-record talks: The University of Florida graduate has shown herself to be a fighter in the public arena, and her methods often have her coming off poorly.
Bondi has become known for her public freakouts when presented with questions or information that make her uncomfortable. Her aggressive attitude when she is being defensive has users on X comparing her actions to those of a poorly behaved child. Since taking on the job as the head of the Department of Justice, Bondi has been called before Congress on multiple occasions, where she has yelled at sitting members of the House of Representatives. But her public meltdowns aren't saved just for elected officials. Bondi has also used her position in government to have tantrums on news shows and during podcast interviews, creating moments that made everyone involved very uncomfortable.
She yelled at Representative Madeleine Dean
Pam Bondi showed the world just how thin her skin is in a June 2025 House Appropriations Committee hearing when Representative Madeleine Dean asked the attorney general if she had ever been registered as a foreign agent. The question itself was appropriate, as Bondi had worked for Qatar during the 2022 World Cup, but, as seen in the PBS News video, Bondi was instantly angered by it. Instead of answering the question, Bondi used the moment to attack Dean and former president Joe Biden, ending her answer with, "Don't insult me publicly."
As Dean's questions continued, Bondi became more aggravated, consistently cutting the Pennsylvania congressperson off. When Dean asked if Bondi was concerned about possible conflicts of interest within the Trump family, Bondi attacked Dean's state. "What I would be concerned about in Pennsylvania are all the child sex cases that we prosecuted, all the CSAM cases that we've prosecuted," she retorted. What CSAM cases in Pennsylvania have to do with Donald Trump is unclear.
Dean ended her time by focusing on Bondi reportedly selling over 1 million dollars worth of stock in Trump Media just before the stock price dropped. Bondi, in return, suggested that Dean doesn't understand financing before going back to defending her work with the country of Qatar.
She came out against the First Amendment and was roasted for it
When sworn into the Office of the Attorney General, Pam Bondi took an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, but she appears to be less inclined to protect citizens who use their First Amendment rights. In September 2025, Bondi went on the "Katie Miller Podcast" to, in part, threaten people who spoke ill of Charlie Kirk in the days after his assassination. Bondi called unflattering comments about Kirk hate speech and, when asked if people would be arrested for it, said "There's free speech and then there's hate speech ... We will absolutely target you, go after you if you are targeting anyone with hate speech, anything."
Critics were quick to point out that the First Amendment does not have an exception for hate speech, many using Charlie Kirk's own words to show how out of line Bondi was. Bondi was quick to defend herself on X, drafting a long diatribe and citing laws that do not mention hate speech, only threats. Ironically, as she ranted about silencing speech, she stated, "We will never be silenced." Her post was quickly community noted to include a Supreme Court ruling stating that justifying or celebrating violence is not the same as inciting violence.
She wants everyone to know that she is career prosecutor
Pam Bondi's meeting with the Senate Judiciary Committee in October 2025 did not go well. While Republican members praised Bondi for her work, Democrats weren't as complimentary, leading to a number of tense moments. The hearing, available via "Face the Nation," started off on a less than friendly note when Republican Chuck Grassley claimed that former president Joe Biden "weaponized the government against people of faith." Bondi's opening statement continued on this thread, saying that one of her primary goals as the head of the Department of Justice was to "end the weaponization" of the DOJ. As such, she did not appreciate it when members of the committee claimed she was doing the exact opposite.
When Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal asked Bondi about potential conflicts of interest within the Trump administration, the attorney general had an even bigger reaction. "I am not going to be lectured," she yelled, calling Blumenthal a liar before letting everyone know that she's a "career prosecutor." "Don't you ever. Challenge. My. Integrity," she said. The pauses between each word emphasized just how disgusted Bondi was that the House Oversight Committee would dare to do their job and ask her questions.
When California's Adam Schiff asked about reports of "Border Czar" Tom Homan accepting a $50,000 bribe on video, Bondi lashed out, saying that if Schiff worked for her, she would fire him and demanding that Schiff apologize to Donald Trump. As Schiff gave a long list of questions Bondi refused to answer during the hearing, Bondi randomly brought up the California fires and called Schiff a failed lawyer. A photograph of Bondi taken during the hearing revealed that her retorts had been written in advance.
Pam Bondi may not be a morning person
Thanksgiving 2025 was marred by the shooting of two members of the National Guard in Washington D.C. the day before. The attack killed Specialist Sarah Beckstrom and left Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe critically wounded. In the aftermath, Pam Bondi joined Fox News' morning show, "Fox and Friends," to discuss the incident. Bondi was clearly emotional during the interview, her voice cracking when she mentioned how Specialist Beckstrom had volunteered to be in D.C. that week so that other members of the Guard could spend the holiday with their families.
Bondi then went on a long rant suggesting that the shooting was the fault of former president Biden, despite records showing that the shooter's application for asylum was approved under the Trump administration. She was then goaded on with a question about members of the Democratic Party being against Donald Trump's decision to deploy the National Guard in the weeks that led up to the shooting. The attorney general went on her second rant in seven minutes, saying that the DOJ was investigating what Democratic lawmakers had said to see if they encouraged acts of violence. "It's actually sad what our country has come to with these progressive left idiots," she said, putting extra emphasis on "idiots."
She is going to answer the questions however she wants
Pam Bondi's most explosive meltdown happened in February 2026, when the attorney general was called before the House Judiciary Committee for a hearing on the Department of Justice's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. As with her meeting with the Senate Judiciary Committee, Bondi apparently showed up with pre-written attacks on members of the House all ready to go. The hearing, lasting over five hours, often turned into a shouting match between Bondi and members of the Democratic Party.
The most disturbing moment happened just 40 minutes in when Representative Pramila Jayapal asked Bondi to turn to the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein who were standing behind her and apologize for not meeting with them. Bondi refused to acknowledge them, saying, "I'm not going to get in the gutter for her theatrics." She then butted heads with ranking member Jerry Nadler when he asked how many Epstein co-conspirators have been indicted or were under investigation by the DOJ. Bondi began to respond without actually answering Nadler's query, leading him to request that she focus on what he asked. This angered Bondi, who yelled, "I'm gonna answer the question the way I want to answer the question!"
Shortly after, when Representative Zoe Lofgren asked about the killings of Renée Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of ICE officers, Bondi became enraged. "I find it interesting that she keeps going after President Trump, the greatest president in American history," she yelled. Bondi's praising of Trump was met with laughter, which only angered her more. She went on to suggest that Representative Becca Balint supported antisemitism. Bondi's accusation so disgusted Balint, who is Jewish and lost her grandfather in the Holocaust, that Balint walked out of the hearing.