Tragic Details About Terry Crews' Wife, Rebecca
Terry Crews' wife, Rebecca Crews, has been in the public eye for decades, since marrying the "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star in 1989. "The Family Crews" star is a musician, clothing designer, and mother to five kids. Naomi, born in March 1987, was brought into the marriage by Rebecca; Terry adopted her and raised her as his child. They then had four kids together: Azriél, born in November 1990, Tera, born in August 1998, Wynfrey, born in February 2003, and Isaiah, born in June 2005. She has been successful and happy; however, her life has not been without tragedy.
Even before Rebecca married the former NFL player, she had to go through something no one should: losing a parent at a young age. She's also dealt with difficult times in her marriage to Terry, health battles, and pregnancy loss. In 2026, Rebecca announced that she had been given a Parkinson's diagnosis (via Today). Things have not been easy for Rebecca over the years, but she has weathered every storm since she's been in. All the tragic details of her life are a testament to her strength and resiliency.
She was diagnosed with Parkinson's
In an April 6, 2026, appearance on Today, Rebecca Crews revealed that she was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2015 and recently went through an FDA-approved procedure to help with her symptoms on one side of her body. "I feel good. I'm able to write my name and my dates, and I'm able to write with my right hand for the first time in probably three years," she said. Rebecca explained that she is still in the midst of her three-month recovery, and then she will get ready for another procedure in September to treat symptoms on the other side of her body. But she is hopeful, praising the treatment as "the new frontier of medicine."
"To watch her go through what she's gone through over the last 10 to 12 years has been very, very hard," Terry said in the interview. "The tremors, the not sleeping, the loss of balance ... I'm choked up just thinking about it because I want the best [for her]. She's the rock of our lives."
Rebecca has had many health battles over the years. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rebecca had been diagnosed with breast cancer and had a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. In an April 2020 interview with People, she said, "Though it was Stage 1, you're overwhelmed with fear, like cancer is this all-consuming, all-powerful evil entity." Even though Rebecca was the one fighting cancer, Terry needed support, too. "I said, 'I need you to be strong for me,' and he said, 'Okay' and hugged me, but I think he needed that hug," she told People.
Rebecca Crews lost her father at age 6
Rebecca Crews experienced tragedy early in life when her father, Samuel Dean King, died. She shared a throwback photo on Instagram of her dad on Father's Day 2021, where she revealed that he passed away on June 11, 1972 — when she was just 6 years old. "I never knew my father really, my memories of him are sketchy and faint," she wrote in the caption. "I know that I play the piano like him, and that I inherited his love for music and his penchant for playing by ear, rather than by sight."
She shared more about her late father in a March 2021 interview with Authority Magazine, revealing that King played piano, guitar, tuba, accordion, drums, and trumpet. It's clear Rebecca got her talent from him, as she has a musical career of her own and even released her own songs, both under her real name and under a pseudonym, Regina Madre. "A lot of my musical influences were from my parents," she told L.A. Parent in August 2019. She didn't let the tragedy of losing her parents stop her from pursuing her dreams, and she began performing at age 6.
Rebecca Crews struggled in her marriage during Terry Crews' addiction
Although Rebecca Crews has been married to Terry Crews for decades, their marriage has not been without problems. In fact, their relationship was almost destroyed once due to the challenges of Terry's porn addiction.
Terry revealed that Rebecca almost left him due to his addiction in a 2016 video uploaded to YouTube and Facebook. "My wife was literally like, 'I don't know you anymore. I'm outta here.' And that changed me ... because I realized, 'Yo, this thing is a major, major problem. I literally had to go to rehab for it."
They talk about their experience more in the Audible Original book, "Stronger Together." They told People in May 2021 that they hope their story will help other couples."We discovered there was a whole industry around this problem because porn has become the new drug," Rebecca told the outlet. "It's become the new addiction."
Terry Crews cheated on Rebecca
Being married to Terry Crews hasn't been easy for Rebecca Crews, as she also dealt with infidelity. Terry opened up about cheating on his wife in an April 2022 appearance on "The Diary of a CEO" podcast, saying he "got a hand job" at a massage parlor. He didn't tell Rebecca until 10 years later, after she persistently asked him if he had strayed in their marriage. Terry recalled finally breaking down and telling her about it, adding, "It was a long time ago." However, the confession led to them splitting up at the time, eventually working hard to find their way back to each other.
"Me and my wife have been married 36 years and, at year 20 though, it was over. And we totally rebuilt our relationship," Terry told People in February 2025, referring to that fateful break. "And we decided we were going to be stronger together." He added that love is more than just feelings. "It's work. It's really work," he said. "You have to get better at it, it's a skill. There's a lot of things I had to relearn."
Rebecca and Terry Crews experienced pregnancy loss
Although they have five kids now, Rebecca Crews suffered from pregnancy loss in the past. In a September 2024 interview with People, Terry Crews revealed: "Me and my wife, we know what it's like to lose a child. We've had three miscarriages."
He didn't give more details about the miscarriages they experienced, but he did reveal the special way they process difficult times like that together. Terry told the outlet that he and Rebecca like to unplug from all electronics and just sit and talk. "And it's amazing what that does ... you turn around an hour later you're like, 'Wow, I can handle anything."
In the past, Rebecca has often talked about how much motherhood means to her, which is likely even more special knowing she's experienced loss. In a May 2024 Instagram post with three of her daughters, Rebecca wrote, "Motherhood is a journey filled with endless love, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Every day brings new challenges and triumphs, but I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world."