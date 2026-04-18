Tragic Details About Terry Crews' Wife, Rebecca

In an April 6, 2026, appearance on Today, Rebecca Crews revealed that she was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2015 and recently went through an FDA-approved procedure to help with her symptoms on one side of her body. "I feel good. I'm able to write my name and my dates, and I'm able to write with my right hand for the first time in probably three years," she said. Rebecca explained that she is still in the midst of her three-month recovery, and then she will get ready for another procedure in September to treat symptoms on the other side of her body. But she is hopeful, praising the treatment as "the new frontier of medicine."

"To watch her go through what she's gone through over the last 10 to 12 years has been very, very hard," Terry said in the interview. "The tremors, the not sleeping, the loss of balance ... I'm choked up just thinking about it because I want the best [for her]. She's the rock of our lives."

Rebecca has had many health battles over the years. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rebecca had been diagnosed with breast cancer and had a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. In an April 2020 interview with People, she said, "Though it was Stage 1, you're overwhelmed with fear, like cancer is this all-consuming, all-powerful evil entity." Even though Rebecca was the one fighting cancer, Terry needed support, too. "I said, 'I need you to be strong for me,' and he said, 'Okay' and hugged me, but I think he needed that hug," she told People.