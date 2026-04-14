The Tragic Truth About Robert Pattinson Is Heartbreaking

Robert Pattinson is one of many celebrities who suffer from anxiety, something he has spoken about at length. When its time to shine on camera, Pattinson knows how to lock in. Everything else, from auditions to press events to just daily life, results in countless nerves and panic attacks. Over time, Pattinson has learned how to harness his anxiety and let it encompass life, instead of trying to push it away. "I guess after many years of doing something, you realize, oh, you can't really get rid of the anxiety, but you can turn it around and use it as energy," Pattinson told Vanity Fair in 2025.

Anxiety and depression tend to go hand-in-hand, something Pattinson has also talked about over the years. In interviews, Pattinson has described his worst bout of depression as being in his early-to-mid 20s due to the massive impact of "Twilight," both professionally and personally. In 2014, Pattinson claimed he didn't need professional help, although he quipped to The Telegraph, "I would love to go into therapy, but it makes me too anxious" (via ABC News).

In addition to anxiety and depression, Pattinson has discussed having body dysmorphia and impostor syndrome (feelings of being unworthy, unvaluable, or untalented despite objectively proving otherwise). During the same Vanity Fair interview, Pattinson said, "For many years I was very envious of people who I perceived as feeling very comfortable in their own skin, especially when they're performing. Why can't I just feel like that?" Before that, Pattinson told Sunday Style Magazine in 2015 (via SheKnows), "Up until [stepping out] I'm a nut case. Body dysmorphia, overall tremendous anxiety."