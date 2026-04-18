Before & After Pics Prove Veneers Changed Kylie Jenner's Entire Face

Thanks to the long-running reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and its follow-up/reboot "The Kardashians," we've watched Kylie Jenner grow up in real time. She was just nine years old in the pilot, and now, the mother-of-two has her own hugely successful cosmetics company. The reality star's looks have changed a lot over the years too, beyond just the natural changes that come with age. Kylie is one of those celebrities whose drastic face transformations left them unrecognizable. For a while, she denied having any work done. Eventually, though, Kylie admitted that she'd gotten lip fillers because she was insecure. The changes to her face don't seem to have stopped there. The Kylie Cosmetics founder hasn't acknowledged getting veneers, and she notably also doesn't take a lot of photos on the red carpet where she's smiling and showing her teeth.

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But, we were able to find some examples of Kylie's full smile and it seems pretty clear that she has had some kind of work done on her teeth when you compare what she looked like when she was younger to now. It's important to know, before getting veneers, that they can end up helping to change your entire look, which is apparently what's happened here. Dentists have commented on the reality star's smile over the years, with Dr. Zev Kaufman posting an Instagram reel detailing all of the changes he noticed. Essentially, everything is more symmetrical and even, and her teeth are much whiter. When you combine that with the lip fillers, Kylie's smile looks completely different than it originally did.