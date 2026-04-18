Lisa Rinna's Diet Will Have Vegans Raising An Eyebrow
Lisa Rinna has undergone a stunning transformation over the years, and as with most celebrities, her appearance and how she manages to maintain it have been the subject of ample speculation. Before and after photos of Rinna's plastic surgery transformation are jarring, but something else fans have been interested in is her diet. In a 2020 interview, the "Days of Our Lives" star revealed all her secrets, and we have a nagging suspicion it didn't sit so well with those who religiously follow a vegan diet.
"I tend to call myself a dirty vegan. I'm mostly plant-based — but if I do need to eat some meat, I'll have it," Rinna told People in 2020. Add that to the list of things you should never say to a vegan. Rinna added that she's not someone who goes on diets to maintain her physique. "I don't love to use the word diet because if I do, I'll just want to eat 10 times more. Moderation is key," the actress shared. And in her view, moderation includes making room for meat in a vegan diet.
Rinna has continued to be open about her lifestyle choices. Speaking to Cosmopolitan in 2024, she got candid about how she continues to look and feel her best as she gets older, and her routine is actually really simple. "I live in moderation, even though it seems like I live very loudly and largely," Rinna shared, explaining that it's the boring, everyday things that have made all the difference. "I get my rest. I eat mostly healthy. I'm moderate. I don't go crazy with anything. So there's no silver bullet. There's nothing that I'm super challenged with," she said.
Lisa Rinna enjoys a good workout as well
When it comes to exercise, Lisa Rinna's approach is decidedly less controversial than her so-called "dirty vegan" diet. She told Us Weekly in 2024 that being active has always been a part of her lifestyle. Rinna fell in love with moving her body when she was 16 and tried Jazzercise for the first time. It's a fun mix of dance-like cardio and strength training, and the actress was hooked for life. "I've had the same fitness routine since I was 16," Rinna told Us Weekly, adding that she's refined it a little since then, adding yoga, Pilates, and the occasional hike. She noted that she's been religiously practicing yoga for 26 years at the time. "I think most consistently practicing yoga has been the most helpful in keeping myself grounded," she said.
As with her diet, Rinna believes in keeping her workouts simple and accessible. She told USA Today that she doesn't believe in pushing herself past her limits — it's all about keeping her routine sustainable. "I don't get pushed too hard so that I'm sore and I can't move the next day," she shared. During her interview with Cosmopolitan, the "Real Housewives" star made it clear that she's very aware that her stunning physique is, in part, thanks to her genes. "I've been very lucky with my health. My body maintains itself pretty well at this age," she admitted. "People are like, 'How the heck do you do that?' Genetics. I have a good base of genetics and I got lucky with that."