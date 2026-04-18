Lisa Rinna's Diet Will Have Vegans Raising An Eyebrow

Lisa Rinna has undergone a stunning transformation over the years, and as with most celebrities, her appearance and how she manages to maintain it have been the subject of ample speculation. Before and after photos of Rinna's plastic surgery transformation are jarring, but something else fans have been interested in is her diet. In a 2020 interview, the "Days of Our Lives" star revealed all her secrets, and we have a nagging suspicion it didn't sit so well with those who religiously follow a vegan diet.

"I tend to call myself a dirty vegan. I'm mostly plant-based — but if I do need to eat some meat, I'll have it," Rinna told People in 2020. Add that to the list of things you should never say to a vegan. Rinna added that she's not someone who goes on diets to maintain her physique. "I don't love to use the word diet because if I do, I'll just want to eat 10 times more. Moderation is key," the actress shared. And in her view, moderation includes making room for meat in a vegan diet.

Rinna has continued to be open about her lifestyle choices. Speaking to Cosmopolitan in 2024, she got candid about how she continues to look and feel her best as she gets older, and her routine is actually really simple. "I live in moderation, even though it seems like I live very loudly and largely," Rinna shared, explaining that it's the boring, everyday things that have made all the difference. "I get my rest. I eat mostly healthy. I'm moderate. I don't go crazy with anything. So there's no silver bullet. There's nothing that I'm super challenged with," she said.