Before & After Photos Of Lisa Rinna's Plastic Surgery Transformation Are So Jarring

Lisa Rinna got her big break in 1992 when she landed the role of Billie Reed on NBC's "Days of Our Lives," but she began her acting career in the mid '80s with a role in a music video and then a 1988 action film called "Captive Rage." Anyone's physical appearance is going to change over four decades, but side-by-side photos of Rinna in 1989 and 2025 prove that she looks like a completely different person today than she did at the start of her career. Rinna has had one of the most drastic transformations in Hollywood, and looked gorgeous every step of the way, but plastic surgery has rendered her nearly unrecognizable.

Donaldson Collection & Monica Schipper/Getty

Rinna is perhaps best known for her plump and pouty lips. She told Hoda Kotb on an episode of "Today" that she got silicone injections in them at age 24 and had them for her whole career until a 2010 surgery, when she had as much of the silicone removed as possible. "You know, they get hard. It's gross," she told Kotb. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star also had some fillers injected into her face (and later removed). In 2024, she commented on a now-deleted TikTok video in which an influencer said there was too much filler in Rinna's face. "Skinvive is not for everyone," Rinna wrote, "and it was not good for me. Luckily, we could dissolve it today. Whew" (via Cosmopolitan). Rinna also reportedly told Momlogic that she likes using Botox, but regrets her cheek injections. "I had Juvederm put in my cheeks. That's what I overdid — big time," she said, when asked if she had any regrets about her cosmetic procedures (via Daytime Confidential).